Bigg Boss 19's Amaal Mallik's ‘cheap’ remarks about Awez Darbar irk internet: ‘He is an arrogant artist’

Music composer Amaal Mallik is currently a contestant on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19. The composer has been grabbing headlines, but mostly for the wrong reasons. In the latest episode, Amaal was seen backbiting about Awez Darbar while speaking to Farrhana Bhatt, calling the influencer’s followers fake. His remarks did not sit well with viewers. Amaal Mallik faces backlash for his remarks on Awez Darbar.

Amaal Mallik make nasty comments about Awez Darbar

The episode also saw Kunickaa Sadanand confronting Neelam Giri for revealing their private conversation to Zeishaan Quadri. The fight escalated, with Awez, Pranit and Mridul jumping in. Later, Neelam felt everyone was ganging up on her and broke down in tears. She then went to Amaal Mallik and told him that Awez had been willing to fight with him for the past four weeks. Amaal appeared visibly offended by the revelation.

While talking to Neelam, Amaal asked when Awez had said that, and later went on to abuse him, saying “2 kaudi ka…” before the camera quickly panned away. He was later seen talking to Farrhana about Awez, claiming, “Out of 30 million, 25 million of his followers are fake. I’ve given him so much business. If he has the guts to refuse me work outside, then I’ll believe he is a man.”

The internet was quick to criticise Amaal’s behaviour, with many calling him out on social media. One user tweeted, “Ewww 🤢 So cheap, wahiyat contestant… always barking from behind.” Another wrote, “#AmaalMallik as usual, that arrogant artist who thinks everyone is below him… I wish he showed the same guts by not promoting his work through these influencers in future. He also needs them to promote his songs.” Another simply commented, “He is so arrogant.” While one user posted, “He is literally the worst. I hate how no one stops him from talking like this,” another added, “And there are still people supporting him. Disgusting.”

Bigg Boss 19 recent development

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan praised Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha for their prank of hiding food items and clothes of fellow contestants to spark fights inside the house, though viewers largely found the prank boring. Nehal Chudasama was announced as the third contestant to be evicted, but was later sent to the secret room instead.