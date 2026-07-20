House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5 ending explained: A feast for traitors delivers the season's darkest twist

The battle for the Iron Throne has entered its darkest phase. House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5 moves beyond dragon fights and battlefield clashes, reminding viewers that some of the deadliest blows are delivered in the shadows. As Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) fights to keep control of King's Landing, a horrifying chain of events inside the capital leaves her reign looking more fragile than ever. While earlier episodes centred on armies and shifting alliances, this chapter is driven by fear, revenge and carefully planned bloodshed. [Warning: Spoilers ahead.] Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy in House of the Dragon season 3. (HBO Max)

What has happened so far in season 3 Season 3 begins with Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finally taking the Iron Throne after capturing King's Landing following the death of her older son Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett), but her victory is far from complete. Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) is still alive in hiding, Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has disappeared after his injuries, and Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) continues to keep the Greens' cause alive through relentless guerrilla attacks in the Riverlands.

Back in King's Landing, Rhaenyra's rule is already beginning to crack. Graffiti questioning her reign and her children's legitimacy spreads across the city, while Ser Luthor Largent (Tom Cullen) and the City Watch respond with force. At the same time, Prince Daeron Targaryen (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), backed by the ambitious Ser Ormund Hightower (James Norton), steps into the war, giving the Greens a dangerous new edge.

What happened in episode 5 Episode 5 moved between multiple storylines, but its biggest mystery centred on the brutal murders of the City Watch. It opened with Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) learning that two Gold Cloaks had been found dead under disturbing circumstances. As more bodies kept turning up across King's Landing, Daemon joined Ser Luthor Largent (Tom Cullen) to track down whoever was behind the killings. Their search eventually led them to a captured assassin.

Under interrogation, the man confessed that he had been working for King Daeron Targaryen and had been ordered to kill traitors to his throne. His confession made it clear that the murders were not isolated crimes but part of a carefully planned campaign targeting those who had backed Rhaenyra.

Elsewhere, the fighting in the Riverlands continued to intensify. Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and Ser Gwayne Hightower (Freddie Fox) relied on nighttime ambushes and destroyed bridges to slow the Black forces marching towards them. But after their horses were crippled by hidden caltrops, they realised those tactics would no longer hold the enemy back.

That setback exposed a growing divide between the two commanders. Gwayne pushed for a retreat to Tumbleton so they could strengthen Ser Ormund Hightower's forces, but Criston refused. Instead, he admitted he was chasing a warrior's end, believing that dying in battle was the only way he would be remembered for the fighter he once was.

Inside the Red Keep, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban) found themselves with nowhere to turn. Grand Maester Orwyle quietly delivered moon tea, fearing Helaena's pregnancy could one day threaten Rhaenyra's rule. Helaena refused to drink it, leaving Alicent to take it herself in an effort to protect her daughter. Later, the two tried slipping out through a hidden passage, only to discover they had trapped themselves when the secret door shut behind them.

Episode 5 ending explained The final minutes of episode 5 deliver one of the season's most horrifying moments. Daemon arrives at the City Watch barracks to find the Gold Cloaks, including Ser Luthor Largent, butchered and arranged around a long table in a gruesome display. Their bodies have been mutilated, their eyes gouged out, and across the wall, written in blood, are the chilling words: "A FEAST FOR TRAITORS."

The massacre is soon revealed to be part of Ser Ormund Hightower's (James Norton) larger plan. Working from Tumbleton, he has used assassins from Flea Bottom to eliminate the City Watch that helped Rhaenyra take King's Landing.

The show also changes George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood by making the killings a planned attack instead of the result of growing unrest under Rhaenyra's rule. Before leaving, Daemon finds a coin bearing Daeron's likeness, confirming the Greens have crowned him a rival king. The message is unmistakable: those who chose Rhaenyra will pay the price.