Ewan Mitchell reveals the trick he adopts to keep Aemond Targaryen unpredictable in House of the Dragon | Exclusive

Since the first seeds of discontent between the Blacks and the Greens were sown in the first season of House of the Dragon, fans knew that Aemond Targaryen would end up being a key player in this dance. After actor Ewan Mitchell took over the role following the time jump, he quickly became a fan favourite thanks to the mercurial quality he brought to the unpredictable, zany Aemond. Ewan Mitchell plays Aemond Targaryen in House of the Dragon.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the actor talks about his method for keeping Aemond unpredictable and spontaneous on screen, and also opens up about the fan art and fan fiction centred on his character.

Keeping Aemond spontaneous House of the Dragon is based on George RR Martin’s Fire and Blood, a novel written as a history book within his world of ice and fire (which inspired Game of Thrones). Even the book fans labelled Aemond as one of their favourites. But in the series, Ewan faces the challenge of not only meeting expectations but also keeping the character fresh. How does he go about it? “I think by just having faith on the day and really being open to things as they come your way. You might have an idea, but there also might be an idea that someone else has with what you do in a scene that really just inspires you,” says the actor.

Is it challenging to keep the character spontaneous and unpredictable, given that the source material has existed for years? Ewan responds, “I do that by not over-prepping the dialogue or the scenes, but really by just coming in with the same kind of spontaneous energy.”