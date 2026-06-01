Perfect Crown, Would You Marry Me quietly land on JioHotstar, fans question missing Disney+ originals in India

Next up is Perfect Crown. Starring IU and Byeon Woo Seok, Perfect Crown became a massive hit Korean drama in 2026. Set in a modern-day South Korean constitutional monarchy, the series follows the contract marriage between a chaebol heiress Seong Hui Ju and a Grand Prince Ian. Since its April global premiere on Disney+, the romantic drama has pulled in over 43 million viewing hours across Disney+ and Hulu. On June 1, subscribers suddenly spotted the show listed under newly added content.

Would You Marry Me? is a romantic comedy starring Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min . The story follows Kim Woo Joo, a wealthy bakery heir, and Yoo Mary, a struggling entrepreneur, who enter a fake marriage to secure a luxury newlywed home, only for real feelings to develop. The series originally premiered globally on Disney+ in October 2025, but Indian viewers have recently rediscovered it following its arrival in the JioHotstar catalog.

Indian K-drama fans got a surprise this week when romantic comedy Would You Marry Me? and historical romance Perfect Crown quietly dropped on JioHotstar without warning. While viewers are thrilled, the unannounced release has reignited growing frustration over the inconsistent arrival of major Disney+ original Korean dramas in the Indian market.

Fans say the uncertainty began after the Disney-Jio merger Many K-drama fans believe the shift began after the Disney-Jio merger in late 2024. Before the merger, Disney+ Hotstar had earned a reputation as one of the most dependable platforms for Korean content in India, often bringing Disney+ originals to viewers either alongside their global premieres or shortly after release. However, since mid 2025, several high-profile Korean dramas that launched globally have yet to appear on JioHotstar, leaving viewers uncertain about their release plans.

Among the most talked-about missing titles are Nine Puzzles starring Kim Da Mi and Son Suk Ku, Our Movie featuring Namkoong Min and Jeon Yeo Bin, and Hunter with the Scalpel led by Park Ju Hyun.

Fans have also been waiting for major Disney+ projects such as The Manipulated starring Ji Chang Wook and Doh Kyung Soo, Made in Korea featuring Hyun Bin and Jung Woo Sung, Tempest with Jun Ji Hyun and Gang Dong Won, Low Life starring Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong and Im Soo Jung, Gold Land featuring Park Bo Young and Lee Hyun Wook, and In Your Radiant Season starring Chae Jong Hyeop and Lee Sung Kyung. The absence of updates around these titles has only added to the growing frustration among Indian viewers.

Why are some Disney+ K-dramas getting delayed? It is believed that the biggest reason could be licensing and regional distribution rights. Even though many of these shows carry the Disney+ Original label, streaming rights are negotiated separately for each territory. After Disney's streaming restructuring in India and its partnership with Jio, many existing content agreements now require fresh negotiations before titles can be released locally.

Other factors also come into play: subtitle preparation, dubbing approvals, localisation requirements, and regional distribution deals. All of this means a drama that is readily available in Singapore, Indonesia, or the Philippines may not automatically be available in India at the same time.