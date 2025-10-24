Exclusive| Jung So Min on Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Would You Marry Me and the charm of destiny

Popularly known as the queen of rom-coms, South Korean star Jung So Min returns to the screen with her latest drama, Would You Marry Me, reviving one of K-drama’s most beloved tropes — the fake marriage. It’s a theme the actor had previously explored in the 2017 show Because This Is My First Life. Jung So Min

Talking about the enduring appeal of the premise, the actor says, “We all long for destiny. That unexpected person, someone you had never anticipated or even imagined, turns out to be the one, and makes it feel like fate. I think it’s that kind of charming twist that draws people in,” she shares in an exclusive conversation with HT City from Seoul.

Comparing the two shows, she says if one was like a calm, peaceful lake, then Would You Marry Me feels more like a lively, bustling amusement park. In the SBS drama, she plays Yoo Me Ri, a designer who discovers that not only has her fiancé cheated on her, but she has also been scammed out of all her savings in a fraudulent apartment deal. However, fate takes a turn when she wins a luxurious newlywed townhouse in a lucky ballot — for which her husband’s presence is required. She meets Choi Woo Shik’s character, who happens to share the same name as her former fiancé, and asks him to enter into a contract marriage with her.

Calling the push and pull between the two characters reminiscent of Tom and Jerry, Jung So Min confesses that the premise was fascinating. She reveals, however, that her character was initially written as wilder and more reckless, with the current version emerging after several discussions during script readings.

“Yoo Me Ri seems like someone who doesn’t easily fall apart, and even if she does, she can get back up quickly. She finds a way through any crisis. Even if she takes the wrong path, she finds her way back. She is a person who can never truly go astray, since she is upright and strong. That’s the kind of person I wanted Me Ri to be. With that in mind, I shaped her character,” she says.

She further adds, “I think hardship comes to everyone in different forms. What we (between me and Me Ri) have in common is that neither of us gives up easily. I’m the type who can only let go after I’ve tried everything I can do. I don’t think I would make the same choices as Me Ri, but I sincerely root for her, for her strength to find her way back.”

The show has been winning hearts for its pacy narrative and the easygoing chemistry between the two leads. This being her first collaboration with Our Beloved Summer actor Choi Woo Shik, she is candid. “The first meeting is always difficult and awkward for anyone, but Woo Shik really put in the effort to make that moment light-hearted and enjoyable. I was so grateful for that, and it helped me open up quickly and become close to him right away. Every moment acting alongside Woo Shik was a joy, and thanks to him, I always felt light-hearted on my way to the set. I was truly impressed watching him not only excel in his own role but also fully embrace and respond to his partner’s performance.”

She further adds that she hopes the show brings cheer and respite to viewers. “I think it would be too much to hope for the drama to make people feel something grand or profound. If watching it can simply offer a moment of rest, a small haven amid the exhaustion of daily life , then I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Jung So Min’s first lead role was in the teenage romance Playful Kiss (2010). Since then, she has been part of several hits such as My Father Is Strange (2017), The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (2018), Alchemy of Souls (2022), and the recent Love Next Door. The actor views fame and success with objectivity, saying her decisions are shaped by her own experiences.

“I think defining ‘success’ is really difficult, and the standards and values can vary greatly from person to person, so I’m grateful that you see it as successful. The pressure I feel doesn’t really come from the idea of success itself, but from the desire to fully carry out what’s been entrusted to me. Not only in choosing projects, but also in making any life decisions, my past experiences inevitably have a significant influence on my choices. In that sense, it’s natural that everything I’ve learned from the projects I’ve done so far inevitably informs the decisions I make when selecting my next work.”

She defines the craft of acting as exploration, saying she still has several genres and characters on her wish list. “There are quite a few. These days, specific figures often come to mind. For example, I’m drawn to characters who stand firm in their beliefs despite external pressures, who are ready to fight for freedom and the well-being of others, and lately, those who persistently and peacefully pursue their goals with strong determination. Beyond that, I’m also very attracted to characters who handle things efficiently based on facts rather than emotions, as well as those who are self-driven and internally strong.”

Jung So Min adds that Aamir Khan’s Dangal was one of the many Indian films that left a lasting impression on her, and she would be keen to explore an Indian collaboration. “There are so many Indian films that have left a strong impression on me. I especially love Dangal. If given a good opportunity, the genre doesn’t matter. I think I’m drawn more to the message of the work or the characters it presents.”

As South Korean celebrities continue to dominate global popularity charts and search engines, Jung So Min says she tries not to get overwhelmed by expectations, striving instead to strike a balance between personal and professional life — something she calls non-negotiable.

“There are things that help me return to everyday life without even trying. My family, in particular, is like that. Especially when I meet my niece or nephew, I naturally and effortlessly become an aunt. Those moments are incredibly precious. The key to finding balance in life, without forcing it, lies with my niece and nephew. No one around me expects things of me in a way that creates pressure — thankfully. I’m also deeply grateful to my fans, who always support me with such warm and caring eyes.”

She further adds that she seeks simplicity and ordinariness in her downtime, away from the spotlight. “I read books I like, watch movies, dramas, and animations, and occasionally meet friends to enjoy good food and spend time with my family. There’s nothing particularly extraordinary about it, but it’s a precious daily life that I truly need.”