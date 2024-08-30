Lee Min Ho's Pachinko Season 2 enters Buzzworthy Kdrama chart; Jung Hae In, Jung So Min dominate formers list

SBS drama Good Partner's success significantly shot up shortly after its July premiere. Despite picking up at the modest average nationwide ratings of 7.8% in South Korea, according to Nielsen Korea, the show's more recent episodes towards the last week of August have garnered personal-best ratings of 17.7% (August 17) and 17.2% (August 24). Pachinko Season 2 makes waves on the buzzworthy K-drama chart in the fourth week of August. Meanwhile, Love Next Door maintains its heartwarming victory on the performers list.

Even though Good Partner defeated tvN's Love Next Door on the K-drama buzzworthiness chart in the fourth week of August, the latter's cast stood atop the performers' list this time. According to the latest data released on Good Data Corporation's FUNdex on August 27, Jung Hae In and Jung So Min led the top 10 actors' rankings. Nevertheless, six of the ten positions were occupied by Good Partner actors Jang Na Ra (#3), Han Jae Yi (#4), Ji Seung Hyun (#5), Yuna (#6), Nam Ji Hyun (#7) and Kim Jun Han (#9).

New premieres ranking as buzzworthy K-dramas

Kim Seon Ho-starrer The Tyrant made its mark on the top 10 ranks last week by debuting at #5. It slipped down to #7 this week. Meanwhile, two other Korean dramas entered the chart for the first time.

Netflix's The Frog, starring Go Min Si in the lead and EXO's Chanyeol as a supporting cast member, rolled onto the streaming platform on August 23. Making a stunning debut on the buzzworthiness chart for K-dramas, the suspense thriller ranked #3.

A few spots down, household K-drama favourite Lee Min Ho's Pachinko Season 2 stood at #8 on the TV-OTT panel after its August 23 premiere on Apple TV+.

Shin Min A and Kim Young Dae-led tvN rom-com, No Gain No Love, took a stand at #9, finally releasing on August 26. Available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, this show has been charting considerably well on the buzzworthiness ranks well ahead of its premiere in the past few weeks. It claimed the sixth rank on the TV panel.

Most-watched K-dramas on Netflix this week

Netflix's Global Top 10 TV (Non-English) rankings warmed up to four Korean titles in the week between August 19 and August 25. While three of these are K-dramas, the fourth is a variety series.

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min's Love Next Door continued its two-week spell in the Top 10. At #2, the romance series garnered three million views on the platform.

The Frog trailed at #4, amassing 2 million views in its first week on the chart. Meanwhile, Romance in the House clinched the fifth spot, completing its three weeks on the global TV list. It garnered 1.8 million views.

Lastly, the “hyper-realistic dating program” I Am Solo Part 21-22 gained 900,000 views on the Global Top 10 chart in its first week.

Top 10 Kdramas that generated the most buzz in Week 4 of August

TV-OTT TV 1. Good Partner 1. Good Partner 2. Love Next Door 2. Love Next Door 3. The Frog 3. Your Honor 4. Your Honor 4. Black Out 5. Black Out 5. Romance in the House 6. Romance in the House 6. No Gain No Love 7. The Tyrant 7. Perfect Family 8. Pachinko Season 2 8. Beauty and Mr Romantic 9. No Gain No Love 9. Suji & Uri 10. No Way Out: The Roulette 10. Bad Memory Eraser

Top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz in Week 4 of August