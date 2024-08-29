Squid Game actor Anupam Tripathi praises Song Joong-ki and Kim Seon-ho: ‘You don’t feel like you are with…’

Anupam lauds Joong-ki

On working with Joong-ki in Arthadal Chronicles, Anupam said, “On the sets, he was always surprised by my Korean. He would always say, ‘You speak so good Korean'.” Praising him, Anupam added, “With him on set, you don’t feel like you are with a superstar. He’s very humble and very kind." Anupam also praised Kim Seon-ho, calling him "a very joyful and friendly person.”

About Anupam's career

Anupam has also been part of shows such as King the Land, Strangers from Hell, Taxi Driver, Hospital Playlist, Rain or Shine. He has starred in films such as Space Sweepers, The Heartbeat Operator, Miss and Mrs. Cops and Asura: The City of Madness. Fans will see him next in the series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. It also stars Vijay Varma. IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack will be out on Netflix on August 29.

Anupam'ss upcoming project is IC-814

As per the makers, the "six-episode series thrusts you into the nerve-wracking reality faced by passengers and crew trapped at 30,000 feet. With every moment steeped in tension, the series follows a relentless team in India racing against time, deciphering the hijackers' ominous demands, and fighting against the odds to ensure the safe return of everyone on board".

IC-814 was hijacked by five terrorists on December 24, 1999, 40 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu. The aircraft carrying about 180 passengers remained hostage for seven days and flew from Kathmandu to Amritsar and then to Lahore. It was re-fuelled in Lahore and left for Dubai. From Dubai, it went to Taliban-controlled Kandahar, where all the passengers were released on December 31, 2000.