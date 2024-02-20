Sweet Home’s Go Min Si to join Jinny’s Kitchen 2 cast starring the Wooga Squad

Jinny’s Kitchen 2 is buzzing with excitement as production kicks into high gear. With the cast confirmed to include Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, Choi Woo Shik, and more, the latest addition to the lineup is actress Go Min Si. Also referred to as Seojin's Place or Seo Jin's, this South Korean food adventure variety show serves as a spin-off from the 2017 series Youn's Kitchen. Read on to learn more about recent updates. Go Min Si to join Jinny’s Kitchen 2(Instagram, X, tvN)

Go Min Si reportedly joining Jinny’s Kitchen 2

Renowned South Korean actress Go Min Si, known for her memorable role in the beloved K-drama Sweet Home alongside Song Kang, is set to make a reality show comeback as per K-media Starnews. Jinny’s Kitchen, a show that captured hearts with its star-studded cast including BTS member Kim Taehyung and his fellow Wooga Squad members, recently received the green light for its highly anticipated second season. Reports suggest that Go Min Si is currently in talks to join the show as its youngest intern, although negotiations about her schedule are still ongoing.

tvN responds to the report of Go Min Si joining Jinny’s Kitchen 2

While tvN has not officially confirmed these reports, they emphasize the importance of maintaining smooth production and filming processes. The broadcaster rolled out a brief statement, “Please understand that we cannot confirm for the sake of a safe and smooth filming schedule.”

Jinny’s Kitchen 2 cast

All original cast members of the show are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming season, except for BTS V, who is currently fulfilling his military duties. A tvN representative confirmed that the majority of the cast, including Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, and Choi Woo Shik, will be returning. The series, led by PD Na Young Suk, has kept details such as the filming location under wraps to ensure the safety and security of the cast and crew.