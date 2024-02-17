Netflix CANCELS new slate of popular K-dramas from getting season 2; Doctor Slump to My Demon and more

Your binge-watching dreams for beloved new shows like Doctor Slump and My Demon have been cruelly dashed. Netflix, the global streaming behemoth, pulls the plug on several highly anticipated new shows after just one season. From heart-wrenching romances to thrilling mysteries, these shows left viewers enthralled and hungry for more. But instead of second seasons and satisfying conclusions, they're left with cliffhangers and unfulfilled storylines. Check out the new list. Netflix CANCELS new slate of popular K-dramas season 2

Netflix New K-dramas won’t return for season 2

Despite the absence of an official announcement from the streaming service regarding its slate, the presence of the "limited series" label for these shows makes it abundantly clear that there are no plans for continuation. This suggests either a deliberate conclusion by the creators or an initial cancellation. The term "limited series" strongly indicates that a second season is not on the horizon.

Doctor Slump

The latest addition to Netflix's rom-com lineup, Doctor Slump, featuring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, has recently premiered to explosive ratings. The show's success is largely attributed to the high popularity of the actors, who are reuniting on screen after 11 years. However, despite its initial success, the streamer has labeled the show as a limited series, signaling that viewers shouldn't anticipate a second season. The storyline follows two former medical school rivals who reunite under one roof after enduring significant professional setbacks.

My Demon

Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung's My Demon, which was a standout hit on Netflix for the season, won't be returning for another captivating season. While the exact reason isn't clear, it appears that the decision not to renew may be linked to Song Kang's upcoming military enrollment. My Demon depicts the story of a 200-year-old demon who falls in love with a human chaebol heiress, navigating life's ups and downs together.

The Bequeathed

The Bequeathed, a spine-tingling series directed by Yeon Sang Ho, known for his work on the zombie apocalypse in Train to Busan, is a live adaptation of a beloved South Korean webtoon. This is another addition to the canceled list. The official synopsis of the show reads, “After the death of an unknown uncle, a woman inherits a burial ground and finds herself in the center of a string of murders and dark secrets.”

Welcome to Samdalri

Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun's Welcome to Samdalri captured hearts with its healing theme. Set against the tranquil backdrop of Jeju Island, away from the bustling cities of South Korea, fans had hoped for a comeback, but it seems unlikely for the time being. The show follows the journey of two childhood sweethearts who were separated by misunderstanding, only to reunite and fall even more deeply in love.

Captivating the King

Featuring Jo Jung Suk, Shin Se Kyung, and Lee Shin Young, this fresh offering on tvN is shaking up the usual storyline clichés. It tells the story of a troubled king (Yi In) and a woman driven by revenge (Kang Hee Soo), whose lives become intertwined in a forbidden romance. Its a rollercoaster of political maneuvering, betrayal, and unexpected turns as Captivating the King breaks away from the typical Korean period drama mold.