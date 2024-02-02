Sweet Home season 3 first look: Song Kang, Go Min Si, and Lee Do Hyun lead the Netflix fearful charge

Netflix's supernatural zombie series, Sweet Home, has released an exclusive first look at its upcoming third season. Set to forge new connections after the losses in Season 1, the upcoming installment promises a fresh storyline. Fan favorites Song Kang, Go Min Si, and Lee Do Hyun are back to lead the fight for survival against monstrous beings and their own inner demons. Since Song Kang's show's first and second seasons were shot in tandem, the production wrapped up in March. Take a look at the exciting new teaser. Go Min Si and Song Kang in Sweet Home season 3(Netflix)

Sweet Home 3 first teaser

Gwenchana? (Are you alright?) anxiously questions Song Kang as adversaries converge on him and Go Min Si in the first teaser. Surprisingly, despite Lee Do-hyun's absence from season 2's active role. Fans of the Sweet Home series were thrilled to see Lee Do Hyun's character, Lee Eun Hyeok, back in action with the release of the season 3 teaser. We've just begun to discover the secrets of the monsters in Sweet Home. Season 3 holds the promise of delving deeper into their origins, reasons for doing things, and finding out what makes them vulnerable.

Sweet Home 3 first stills

Along with releasing the exciting new preview, the OTT platform also revealed the initial character posters of the lead roles. This sneak peek into the upcoming season promises even more thrilling action, psychological depth, and the signature monster designs that have captivated audiences around the world.

Fans celebrate the return of Lee Do Hyun

Fans are happy that the character of Lee Do Hyun is back after the hiatus. A user wrote, “Lee do hyun left all these shows and movies in the back room it’s like he never left to go military”, while others chimed in, “Wow, look at these stunning cast photos for "Sweet Home" season 3. Because, clearly, the most important thing about a show about monstrous creatures terrorizing an apartment complex is how attractive the actors are.”, She’s looking soo pretty Just look at her eyes and also her hairstyle”, “Fans can anticipate new developments and challenges in this popular series.”

Sweet Home 3 potential release date

The filming for Season 3 wrapped up in March. With Song Kang soon to enlist in the military and the remaining shooting already completed, fans can look forward to the new season's release by mid-summer or the third quarter of 2024.