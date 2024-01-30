Squid Game fame Park Hae Soo and Kim Tae Hee team up for new American series Butterfly

Top South Korean actors Park Hae Soo and Kim Tae Hee are set to feature in the new Amazon Prime Video series titled Butterfly. The upcoming spy thriller, which stars Daniel Dae Kim in the lead role, has also added Nayoon Kim to its stellar star cast, as reported by Variety on January 30. The new American series was greenlit by Prime Video in May 2023, and the streaming platform has ordered a series comprising six episodes. Park Hae Soo and Kim Tae Hee Join Cast of Amazon Prime's 'Butterfly'(Instagram images)

Park Hae Soo and Kim Tae Hee to star in Butterfly

Following his masterful portrayal in Squid Game, which earned him an Emmy nomination, Park Hae Soo further established his global footprint by taking on the lead role in the highly praised series Narco-Saints. The actor has been roped in as a recurring guest star in the upcoming spy thriller. Confirming the same, his agency UTA said, “He plans to add impact to the series as he carries out English lines in ‘Butterfly.'”

Meanwhile, Kim Tae Hee, recognized for her roles in Korean dramas like Hi Bye Mama, Stairway to Heaven, Revenant, and more, also confirmed the news through her agency's statement. Story J said, “Kim Tae Hee decided to star in ‘Butterfly.'”

More about Butterfly

The Butterfly television series is based on the well-known comic novel of the same name, written by Arash Amel and Marguerite Bennett, with visuals by Antonio Fuso and Stefano Simeone.

The story revolves around Daniel Dae Kim's mysterious character, David Jung, a former U.S. intelligence agent whose life is turned upside down by a fateful choice. He becomes tangled in the past and is hunted down by Rebecca, the agent working to kill him. Apart from other cast members, Reina Hardesty is also slated to star in the series alongside Kim.