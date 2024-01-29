 Park Hyung Sik’s Doctor Slump surges in popularity, Captivating The King ratings double | Web Series - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Web Series / Park Hyung Sik’s Doctor Slump surges in popularity, Captivating The King ratings double

Park Hyung Sik’s Doctor Slump surges in popularity, Captivating The King ratings double

ByAditi Srivastava
Jan 29, 2024 11:43 AM IST

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye's new medical drama achieves impressive ratings

The second episode rollout of Doctor Slump, featuring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, experienced a surge in ratings. This new addition to Netflix's romantic-comedy medical drama had an impressive start in both domestic and international markets. Concurrently, another K-drama, Captivating The King, saw a significant increase in ratings, almost doubling for its fourth episode. The historical series available to watch on Netflix stars Cho Jung Seok and Shin Sae Kyeong in lead roles.

Doctor Slump release date on Netflix(Netflix)
Doctor Slump release date on Netflix(Netflix)

Also read: BTS’ V and IU’s Love Wins All soars to All-Kill status, first single of 2024 to achieve this feat

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Netflix Doctor Slump witnesses ratings boost

The medical-themed romantic comedy, starring industry veterans Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye in lead roles, made its debut on streaming platforms on January 27. The series aired its second episode on January 28, quickly securing top ratings. Nielsen Korea reported that the new K-drama, marking the actors' reunion after an 11-year-long wait on the screen, achieved an average nationwide rating of 5.1 percent. This marks a notable 1 percent increase from its premiere.

The narrative unfolds with two childhood rivals, both brilliant in academics. As their professional careers take off, they experience the highs of popularity but are soon confronted with life's most challenging downturn. Fate intervenes, bringing both individuals under the same roof.

Also read: ‘Mothers’: BLACKPINK's Lisa poses alongside Rihanna in a photo, internet melts

Captivating the King captivates the audiences

Introducing a fresh entrant to the realm of historical K-dramas, Captivating the King narrates a tale of "royal and political turmoil where a king becomes entangled with a fascinating woman. Her covert quest for revenge takes an unexpected turn into unintended love.” The drama saw a significant surge in ratings for its fourth episode, achieving a nationwide average of 6.0 percent. This increase follows the series' third episode, which garnered an average nationwide rating of 3.3 percent the night before.

Korea-Khitan war stays strong

KBS 2TV's Korea-Khitan War held its ground with an average nationwide rating of 9.6 percent. Despite a slight dip from its earlier double-digit performance, the drama still stands out in the ratings. In contrast, TV Chosun's My Happy Ending secured an average nationwide rating of 2.7 percent for the night.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On