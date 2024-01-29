Park Hyung Sik’s Doctor Slump surges in popularity, Captivating The King ratings double

The second episode rollout of Doctor Slump, featuring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, experienced a surge in ratings. This new addition to Netflix's romantic-comedy medical drama had an impressive start in both domestic and international markets. Concurrently, another K-drama, Captivating The King, saw a significant increase in ratings, almost doubling for its fourth episode. The historical series available to watch on Netflix stars Cho Jung Seok and Shin Sae Kyeong in lead roles. Doctor Slump release date on Netflix(Netflix)

Netflix Doctor Slump witnesses ratings boost

The medical-themed romantic comedy, starring industry veterans Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye in lead roles, made its debut on streaming platforms on January 27. The series aired its second episode on January 28, quickly securing top ratings. Nielsen Korea reported that the new K-drama, marking the actors' reunion after an 11-year-long wait on the screen, achieved an average nationwide rating of 5.1 percent. This marks a notable 1 percent increase from its premiere.

The narrative unfolds with two childhood rivals, both brilliant in academics. As their professional careers take off, they experience the highs of popularity but are soon confronted with life's most challenging downturn. Fate intervenes, bringing both individuals under the same roof.

Captivating the King captivates the audiences

Introducing a fresh entrant to the realm of historical K-dramas, Captivating the King narrates a tale of "royal and political turmoil where a king becomes entangled with a fascinating woman. Her covert quest for revenge takes an unexpected turn into unintended love.” The drama saw a significant surge in ratings for its fourth episode, achieving a nationwide average of 6.0 percent. This increase follows the series' third episode, which garnered an average nationwide rating of 3.3 percent the night before.

Korea-Khitan war stays strong

KBS 2TV's Korea-Khitan War held its ground with an average nationwide rating of 9.6 percent. Despite a slight dip from its earlier double-digit performance, the drama still stands out in the ratings. In contrast, TV Chosun's My Happy Ending secured an average nationwide rating of 2.7 percent for the night.