‘Mothers’: BLACKPINK's Lisa poses alongside Rihanna in a photo, internet melts

ByAditi Srivastava
Jan 29, 2024 07:57 AM IST

BLACKPINK Lisa & Rihanna slay together at Pièces Jaunes Charity event post performance

BLACKPINK's Lisa fulfilled the dreams of millions by posing alongside the pop and R&B queen Rihanna. The Barbadian singer, actress, and entrepreneur attended the Pièces Jaunes charity event in France, where the K-pop idol delivered a stunning performance. Fans on the internet, upon seeing both music sensations under one roof, were hoping for a single moment together, and it finally came true. In the photo, Lisa and Rihanna are smiling, standing side by side, both looking stunning in their custom fits.

Lisa and Rihanna stun fans with their meeting at charity event(Pièces Jaunes Charity event, Rihanna IG)
BLACKPINK Lisa & Rihanna pose together in France

On January 26, BLACKPINK's LISA dazzled the stage at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes charity concert in France, swiftly claiming the top spot on internet trends with her slay Lalisa moves. The day after, she's back in the trends, this time alongside the Rude Boy singer, Rihanna. Many fans had hoped for an interaction between Rihanna and BLACKPINK's Lisa during or after the show. Fortunately for BLINKs, their dreams came true as Lisa confirmed the meeting with a recently uploaded photo on her personal Instagram.

Omgg with Rihanna?!! A fan wrote in the comment section. Others joined in, “let’s quickly remind ourselves that THEE rihanna just witnessed LISA’s legendary performance. i’m just not ok.”, “LISA AND RIHANNA THIS IS NOT A DRILL”, “NO WAYYYYYYYYY FINALLY THE PICTURE”, “LISA and RIRI WON.”

BLACKPINK Lisa’s recent activities

The Gala des Pièces Jaunes showcased Lisa's first performance after formally severing her individual ties with her debut agency, YG Entertainment. While she remains an integral part of BLACKPINK, alongside members Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo, Lisa is set to pursue her solo career, aligning with the ongoing solo endeavors of her fellow group members. The Korean-Thai rapper was recently featured in BVLGARI’s new ad campaign. However, the singer has not yet disclosed information about her new label. On the other hand, Jennie has debuted with her own label, OA, and Jisoo is in talks about joining her brother's label.

