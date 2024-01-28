Morning briefing: India, France sign pact on military satellites; Shashi Tharoor on seat arrangements, all latest news

India and France have signed an ambitious and unprecedented Defence Space Agreement that could see the two countries launch military satellites with both offensive and defensive capabilities, people familiar with the matter said. The deal, not publicised or spoken of, was quietly signed by French Defence Minister Sebastien Locornu and India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on January 26, even as French President Emmanuel Macron was attending the “At Home” Republic Day reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dig deeper PM Narendra Modi and France’s President Emmanuel Macron (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

Choppers to space, India and France seal key deals

Amid the Bihar political uncertainties and spilt threats in several states, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that every party in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) can't have the have a "one-size-fits-all solution", adding that seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is being discussed on a state-by-state basis. Dig deeper

Extreme cold in Delhi, IMD says no respite soon; dense fog grips UP, Bihar: Weather updates Dig deeper

Karnataka BJP chief's warning ahead in LS polls: 'Don't take opponents lightly' Dig deeper

Will soon identify Rahul Gandhi's 'body double' used during Nyay Yatra in Assam: Himanta Dig deeper

Bihar CM to join BJP again? Look at Nitish Kumar's series of political about-turns in past Dig deeper

Peace message to India, Pak economy revival: Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N unveils manifesto Dig deeper

North Korea fires several cruise missiles: Seoul military Dig deeper

Rohan Bopanna capped off a sensational fortnight at Melbourne with a maiden Grand Slam title in men's doubles. While scripting his best-ever run at Australian Open, he also assured himself the world No. 1 ranking, became the oldest player to win a Grand Slam for the first time, and was shortlisted for the Padma Shri. Bopanna's feat left compatriots and former colleagues Sania Mirza and Somdev Devvarman, watching from the commentary box alongside Purav Raja, "speechless". Dig deeper

Actor Robert De Niro gushed over his baby daughter in a new interview with AARP: The Magazine, describing being an 80-year-old father as "great". The two-time Oscar winner last May had welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79. Robert, who this week got another Academy Award nomination for his supporting role in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, and his partner Tiffany Chen named their daughter Gia. Dig deeper

Natasha Poonawalla hosted a star-studded bash at her residence in Mumbai last night. Many stars attended the party dressed in their most fashionable looks, including the Jonas Brothers - who arrived in India for their performance at the Lollapalooza Festival. Apart from Nick Jonas (who is married to Priyanka Chopra), Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, Madhuri Dixit, Amrita Arora, Shibani Dandekar, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, and Orry attended the affair. Dig deeper

