Robert De Niro says it's great to be an 80-year-old dad to daughter Gia: ‘I want to be around as long as I can’

Robert, who this week got another Academy Award nomination for his supporting role in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, and his partner Tiffany Chen named their daughter Gia.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

What Robert said

"Everything that I'm consumed with or worried about or this and that just goes away when I look at her. So, that in itself is wondrous," a visibly emotional De Niro told AARP: The Magazine, aimed at the 50-and-over age group in the United States, in an interview.

“But she has a very sweet kind of way of looking at you and just taking you in... So I don't know where it's going to go with her later when she gets older but she's thinking and she's observing everything and watching. It's really interesting. So, you know, I'm an 80-year-old dad and it's great and I want to be around for as long as I can to... enjoy her,” he added.

He has six other children from previous relationships: Drena and Raphael with first wife Diahnne Abbott, twins Julian and Aaron with ex Toukie Smith, and Elliot and Helen Grace with second wife Grace Hightower.

Robert makes history at Oscars

Robert De Niro, like his Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese and leading lady Lily Gladstone, made history with his nomination at Oscars 2024. Since his first Oscar nomination was for The Godfather Part II 49 years ago in 1975, he's now become the actor with the longest gap between their first and most recent Oscar nominations.

While Martin Scorsese also became the most-nominated living filmmaker with his 10th nomination for the period epic, surpassing Steven Spielberg, Lily Gladstone emerged as the first Native American actor to get a nod. However, the film's lead actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, was snubbed by The Academy.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.