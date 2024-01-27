 Macron's invite to India for major events: ‘You are welcome, our friends! | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Macron invites Indians to visit France for major events: ‘You are welcome, our friends!’

Macron invites Indians to visit France for major events: ‘You are welcome, our friends!’

ByHT News Desk
Jan 27, 2024 06:09 AM IST

French President Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday thanked India for its warm welcome during his visit as the chief guest for Republic Day celebrations. He also invited the people of India to visit France for a host of major events this year, including the Summer Olympics starting July 26.

French President Emmanuel Macron with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
French President Emmanuel Macron with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Thank you, India, for your warm welcome in Jaïpur and Delhi,” Macron said in a social media post.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“France will welcome the whole world this year with the commemoration of the Second World war, the Olympic and Paralympic games in Paris and the Francophonie summit. You are welcome, our friends!” he added.

On Friday evening, Macron along with external affairs minister S Jaishankar visited Delhi's Dargah Nizamuddin Aulia, the mausoleum of the Sufi saint Khwaja Nizamuddin Aulia. He reached the centuries-old shrine, the nerve centre of Sufi culture in India, at 9.45 pm and remained there for more than half an hour, reported PTI quoting officials.

Videos of his visit to the Dargah were widely shared on social media.

Macron was the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations at Delhi's Kartavya Path.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu received her French counterpart Macron at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour.

Welcoming President Macron, she said the leaders of the two countries being guests of honour in each other's successive National Day parade and celebrations, is a historic moment, and "a symbol of the depth of our friendship and the strength of our partnership".

During his visit to Jaipur, Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed bilateral ties and pressing global issues wherein they expressed "grave concerns" at the possibility of further expansion of the conflict in the Middle East, including in the Red Sea.

A joint statement issued late on Friday night said the two leaders called for upholding the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and underlined the need for respecting the international law of the sea.

"They (Modi and Macron) recalled the utmost importance of upholding freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and of respecting the international law of the sea," the statement said.

"They had detailed conversation aimed at coordinating their efforts in that region in this regard," it added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News75th Republic Day Republic Day 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On