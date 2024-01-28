BTS’ V and IU’s Love Wins All soars to All-Kill status, first single of 2024 to achieve this feat

Korean soloist IU has recently made her much-awaited comeback with a new track featuring BTS member V. The song, titled Love Wins All, has now achieved an All Kill certification, reaching unprecedented heights and becoming the first song released in 2024 to achieve this feat. Additionally, the renowned Celebrity singer witnessed a boost in her reputation ranking in the recently released January list. The song is currently trending on nearly every streaming website. Here is everything to know about the All-Kill achievement in music. BTS's V and IU collaborate on a dystopian sci-fi music video Love wins all(MV STILL)

IU has swept the music charts with her latest hit

The collaborative song, released on January 24th at midnight KST, has gained traction on global iTunes. Although V plays a crucial role in the music video, he won't directly benefit from the commercial success he contributes to the track since he has not contributed to the chorus. Yet, there's no denying the impactful role the BTS member played in turning the song into the standout hit of 2024. The music video displays both artists in visually striking cinematic scenes, engaging in battles within a post-apocalyptic setting.

What is an All-Kill certification?

In South Korea, a certified all-kill is a significant milestone on music charts. It means that a song has topped various platforms all at once, including real-time, daily, and weekly components of iChart. This achievement is given when a song secures the No. 1 spot on Melon's daily and Top 100 charts, Genie and Bugs' daily and real-time charts, YouTube Music’s Top Songs chart, VIBE’s daily chart, and the real-time charts of FLO and iChart.

Happy fans are celebrating the achievement on social media, with a hashtag sweeping the trending status. A user wrote, “of course "Love wins all" wins all charts, queen IU”, others chimed in, “As expected everytime she made comeback, PAK on the way”, “proving why IU called as Digital Monster”, “Deserve more recognition! Great song! IU voice is so good.”

IU’s H.E.R. world tour

On the other hand, K-pop superstar IU aka Lee Ji Eun, is set to make her North American debut. As part of her H.E.R. World Tour, she will embark on a six-city adventure in the United States from July 15th to August 2nd. Audiences in New Jersey, Georgia, Washington D.C., Illinois, and California will have the opportunity to witness her soulful vocals during this highly anticipated tour.