Individual impersonating BTS member, leaking unreleased music arrested; BigHit Music takes actions against stalkers

BTS agency BigHit Music has said that the people against whom it had filed criminal complaints of stalking the members, have been 'subjected to criminal penalties'. Taking to Weverse on Friday, BigHit issued a statement. The agency has also said that those who 'repeatedly visited artists’ residence were reported to the police' and an investigation is underway. It also said that the person who 'impersonated a BTS member and leaked unreleased music' has been arrested. (Also Read | BTS' Jungkook spends most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart with Standing Next to You) BTS members V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope at an event.

BigHit Music on taking action against 'perpetrators of malicious activities'

The statement read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism. We would like to provide an update on these activities. During this quarter, we filed multiple criminal complaints with law enforcement agencies based on evidence related to acts infringing on the rights of the artists, including defamation, submitted by our fans as well as collected through our own monitoring."

Agency on taking action against stalkers

It added, "The individual we filed criminal complaints against for violating the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking mentioned in our previous notice has been subjected to criminal penalties following the prosecution’s investigation. In consideration of the seriousness of behaviours that threaten the safety and privacy of the artists, we have submitted petitions urging more stringent penalties. The individual who repeatedly visited artists’ residence was reported to the police for allegations of violation of the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking and Trespassing, and an investigation is underway, as reported in the media."

BigHit Music on person impersonating BTS member, leaking music

"As for the individual who previously impersonated a BTS member and leaked unreleased music, we have obtained evidence of additional crimes of artist impersonation. Additional criminal charges have been filed against the impersonator, leading to arrest and indictment. The trial is pending, awaiting the court’s verdict," continued the statement.

Agency on malicious rumours against BTS members

"Regarding the malicious rumours with evident malicious intent towards the artists, we have compiled numerous malicious postings that involve the dissemination of false information and defamation and included them in the complaint. We are applying a zero-tolerance policy as we take legal action in civil and criminal proceedings against malicious rumours that undermine our artists’ reputations," it also added.

"After a lengthy police investigation, the identity of an individual who repeatedly posted false information and malicious, defamatory comments on NatePann and Naver, totalling dozens of cases, has been ascertained. Although the suspect in question has proposed a settlement, we clearly made our stance to pursue legal accountability to the fullest extent without settling," read the statement.

"BIGHIT MUSIC regularly collects information on malicious postings regarding BTS, reports them to the authorities, and takes legal actions. We will continue taking legal action without interruption, even while all members are fulfilling their military service. We will continue to adhere to strict measures and our policy of no settlement and no leniency to hold suspects accountable," it continued.

Agency's note for BTS ARMY

It concluded, "We ask that you make continued use of our legal affairs hotline (protect@bighitmusic.co.kr) to report any cases of abuse. We are always grateful for the affection and dedication shown by the fans of BTS. BIGHIT MUSIC will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected. Thank you."

