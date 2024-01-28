 Fact Check: Is ASTRO Cha Eun Woo dating India Eisley, daughter of Olivia Hussey - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Fact Check: Is ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo dating India Eisley, daughter of American actress Olivia Hussey

Fact Check: Is ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo dating India Eisley, daughter of American actress Olivia Hussey

ByAditi Srivastava
Jan 28, 2024 08:26 AM IST

India Eisley to play love interest in Cha Eun Woo's music video, dispelling romantic rumors

On January 27, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo sparked speculation and stirred emotions on social media when pictures of him in Los Angeles with American actress India Eisley circulated online. The images sparked speculation about the nature of their relationship, with some media reports suggesting a romantic involvement. However, it was later revealed that the American actress is set to feature in the singer's upcoming solo album, dispelling the romantic rumors.

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and India Eisley( Cha Eun Woo and India Eisley Instagram)
ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and India Eisley( Cha Eun Woo and India Eisley Instagram)

Cha Eun Woo teams up with actress India Eisley for music video shoot

Also read: Is Masters of the Air Based on true events? Tom Hanks unveils untold WWII air combat tales

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

On January 27, ASTRO's entertainment label Fantagio finally revealed the much-anticipated debut date for Cha Eun Woo's solo project. The True Beauty actor is slated to release his first solo album on February 15, 2024.

But wait, before fans could break out the confetti, dating rumors crashed the celebration! Plot twist: those pictures were just sneak peeks from a music video shoot. Turns out, Cha Eun Woo and India Eisley were just playing lovey-dovey roles for the project.

Who is India Eisley?

Rising star India Joy Eisley, born in 1993 to actress Olivia Hussey and musician David Glen Eisley, has graced TV screens in The Secret Life of the American Teenager and I Am the Night, and films like Underworld: Awakening. 2015 saw Eisley play the title character, Briar Rose, in the horror-thriller movie The Curse of Sleeping Beauty. She then signed on to play the lead in the film adaptation of V. C. Andrews' novel My Sweet Audrina that same year.

Also read: Doctor Slump early review: Binge or pass Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye’s Netflix K-drama

All about Cha Eun Woo’s upcoming solo album

The South Korean singer and actor is currently busy with overseas commitments, shooting and promoting his upcoming solo album. He's expected to return to South Korea on the 30th. With Eun Woo's solo track releasing during Valentine's week, anticipation is high for a romantic vibe.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On