Fact Check: Is ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo dating India Eisley, daughter of American actress Olivia Hussey

On January 27, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo sparked speculation and stirred emotions on social media when pictures of him in Los Angeles with American actress India Eisley circulated online. The images sparked speculation about the nature of their relationship, with some media reports suggesting a romantic involvement. However, it was later revealed that the American actress is set to feature in the singer's upcoming solo album, dispelling the romantic rumors. ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and India Eisley( Cha Eun Woo and India Eisley Instagram)

Cha Eun Woo teams up with actress India Eisley for music video shoot

On January 27, ASTRO's entertainment label Fantagio finally revealed the much-anticipated debut date for Cha Eun Woo's solo project. The True Beauty actor is slated to release his first solo album on February 15, 2024.

But wait, before fans could break out the confetti, dating rumors crashed the celebration! Plot twist: those pictures were just sneak peeks from a music video shoot. Turns out, Cha Eun Woo and India Eisley were just playing lovey-dovey roles for the project.

Who is India Eisley?

Rising star India Joy Eisley, born in 1993 to actress Olivia Hussey and musician David Glen Eisley, has graced TV screens in The Secret Life of the American Teenager and I Am the Night, and films like Underworld: Awakening. 2015 saw Eisley play the title character, Briar Rose, in the horror-thriller movie The Curse of Sleeping Beauty. She then signed on to play the lead in the film adaptation of V. C. Andrews' novel My Sweet Audrina that same year.

All about Cha Eun Woo’s upcoming solo album

The South Korean singer and actor is currently busy with overseas commitments, shooting and promoting his upcoming solo album. He's expected to return to South Korea on the 30th. With Eun Woo's solo track releasing during Valentine's week, anticipation is high for a romantic vibe.