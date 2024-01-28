Doctor Slump early review: Binge or pass Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye’s Netflix K-drama

K-drama: Doctor Slump Doctor Slump early review(Netflix)

Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye, Jang Hye Jin

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Director: Oh Hyung Jong

Writer: Baek Sun Woo

Episodes: 16

Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix, Tving

Time Slot: Every Saturday-Sunday at 22:30 KST

Official synopsis: “Once rivals in school, two brilliant doctors reunite by chance - each facing life's worst slump and unexpectedly finding solace in each other.”

All about the Netflix K-drama Doctor Slump

Featuring an ensemble of renowned actors and reuniting the iconic duo from the legendary K-drama Heirs, Doctor Slump stands out as a romantic comedy series. The plot revolves around the transformation of the initially strained relationship between Nam Ha Neul (played by Park Shin Hye) and Yeo Jeong Woo (played by Park Hyung Sik). Despite their early promising careers, both characters face a slump triggered by various circumstances.

Also read: BLACKPINK Lisa hits stage solo at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes, driving crowd insane: Watch

K-drama Doctor Slump review

What’s good:

The Story masterfully uses its opening minutes. A tight focus on Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jeong Woo's struggles builds empathy, then WHAM! We're thrown back to the electrifying teenage rivalry of Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye. Get ready for nostalgia, high stakes, and a past that haunts the present.

Also read: Korean-American film Past Lives scores major Oscars 2024 nods - Where to watch on OTT

What’s bad:

Currently, there's no reason for K-drama enthusiasts to pass over this medical rom-com. The series has kicked off impressively, and it looks to be a much-awaited and promising addition to the romantic comedy genre. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the on-screen chemistry between the leads, and so far, the initial impressions suggest a positive beginning.

Doctor Slump ep 1 review

Seoul's medical elite tremble as Nam Ha Neul, a caffeine-fueled hurricane of textbooks and timers, sweeps in from Busan. Her intensity sparks curiosity in Yeo Jeong Woo, another top student with a hidden edge. They lock eyes, then routines.

He's super smart, and she's super focused. When they study, it's like a race, and bathroom breaks are just annoying interruptions. Even though they're a bit different, their unique ways of doing things bring them together in a mix of competition and energy. In the first episode, the show left us hanging, not spilling the beans on why Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jeong Woo were playing the distance game. Fast forward to the present, and guess what? They're gearing up to tackle a colossal slump together! Talk about a plot twist!

Park Shin Hye- Park Hyung Sik face career setbacks in Doctor Slump

As the narrative progresses, Yeo Jeong Woo basks in the glory of receiving the prestigious top plastic surgeon award from a minister, leaving his colleagues green with envy. In addition to his thriving medical career, he's also a successful YouTuber, boasting golden and silver awards. However, his charmed professional life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters a mysterious patient from Macau. During a surgery that goes oddly awry, the patient suffers a cardiac arrest and passes away, leaving everyone bewildered. This shocking incident triggers an investigation against Yeo Jeong Woo, putting him on the brink of losing everything he has worked so hard for.

On the flip side, Nam Ha Neul grapples with severe health issues, constantly bearing the brunt of bias from her seniors who consistently overlook her, even when she excels. Despite her best efforts, she faces criticism and gets dismissed. Despite being the top performer, she often finds herself on the sidelines, reaching a point where she contemplates the idea of giving up and feeling like life is losing its color.

Park Shin Hye- Park Hyung reunite under one roof

Just when their childhood battles seemed like a distant memory, a flicker of sadness betrays Yeo Jeong Woo when his friend mocks his absence from the reunion. Was it Nam Ha Neul he was trying to avoid? Then, with a cruel twist of fate, the episode closes with a bombshell – a devastated Park Hyung Sik, oblivious to his past rival, becomes Park Shin Hye's new lodger. Will their shared history collide in this new chapter, or will they rewrite their story?