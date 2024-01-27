Doctor Slump release date on Netflix: Time slot, plot, all about Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye's K-drama

Get ready for a blast from the past, K-drama fans! After 11 long years, the iconic duo of Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye are reuniting on screen for the Netflix K-drama Doctor Slump. " Directed by Oh Hyun Jung, their upcoming K-drama, will feature both actors in lead roles for the first time. This romantic-comedy medical drama, centered around two doctors, is speculated to be the next standout addition to the world of medical K-dramas. The K-drama community eagerly anticipates the on-screen chemistry between these two veterans. Doctor Slump release date on Netflix(Netflix)

Also read: Korean-American film Past Lives scores major Oscars 2024 nods - Where to watch on OTT

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Doctor Slump release date

Doctor Slump will be released on January 27, 2024. The Strong Girl Do Bong Soon and The Pinocchio actors will share the screen for the first time after Heirs was released in 2013.

Doctor Slump airing slot and episodes

The show will air every Saturday and Sunday, replacing the time slot of JTBC’s recently concluded Welcome to Samdalri featuring Ji Chang Wook. The upcoming K-drama starring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye will have 16 episodes in total each with a duration of forty-five minutes.

Also read: Squid Game 2 gets a 2024 Netflix release window, arriving sooner than expected

Where to watch Doctor Slump

The show will air on JTBC for domestic audiences and on Netflix for global fans of K-drama and the actors.

Who are among the cast and makers

Apart from the lead actors, renowned director Oh Hyun-jong, whose past triumphs include The One and Only and Find Me in Your Memory, brings his expertise to Doctor Slump. Joining him is the equally talented screenwriter Baek Sun Woo, known for captivating audiences with shows like What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and My Roommate is a Gumiho.

Doctor Slump's character details

Park Hyung Sik will play Yeo Jeong Woo in the upcoming series. Yeo Jeong Woo is a renowned plastic surgeon who is in great demand in the nation. Simultaneously, Park Shin Hye will play an anesthesiologist Nam Ha Neul in Doctor Slump, portraying a person who has committed her life to rigorous work.

The plot of JTBC’s next medical K-drama

While medical K-dramas are quite popular, Doctor Slump promises a unique blend of the genre with romantic comedy elements. Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jeong Woo, for different reasons, leave their jobs and end up living together in a rooftop room, bringing back their old rivalry. As they spend more time together, they go from being enemies to falling in love. This classic storyline is sure to capture the audience's interest, especially with the expected great chemistry between Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye.

Is there any trailer for Doctor Slump

Yes. For fans of The Heirs, Doctor Slump offers a delightful dose of nostalgia. Seeing the actors reprise their roles in a different setting and with a different dynamic is sure to evoke memories of the beloved drama.