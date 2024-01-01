K-dramas January 2024 releases: Doctor Slump to Gyeongseong Creature 2, 10 shows to begin your New Year with
January K-drama lineup promises a visual feast with thrilling shows and star-studded casts
January is going to be a visual fest for K-drama fans. From the highly anticipated Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye’s reunion in Doctor Slump to the exciting Death Game 2, these 10 shows promise to kickstart your New Year with a dose of entertainment and intrigue. Whether you crave the pulse-pounding thrills of a survival game, the sweet sting of second chances in medical dramas, or the laughter-filled escapades of rom-coms, this lineup promises something for every mood. Check out the list.
K-dramas releasing in January 2024
Marry My Husband
Date of release: January 1, 2024
Cast: Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Ha Yoon, Lee Gi Kwang
Genre: Drama, Fantasy
The time-traveling narrative centers on a married couple, with Park Min Young portraying the female lead. The actress underwent a significant transformation to embody the character authentically. In the storyline, she portrays a cancer patient who discovers her husband's infidelity, leading to a heated confrontation and ultimately her tragic murder. As she awakens, she realizes she has been transported 10 years into the past.
Death’s Game Part 2
Date of release: January 5, 2024
Cast: Park So Dam, Seo In Guk
Genre: Thriller, Fantasy
The official synopsis of the show reads “Confronted by challenges and contemplating suicide following a string of setbacks, a man encounters Death. He is assigned the task of undergoing death repeatedly in 13 alternate lives to earn the opportunity for a renewed chance at life.”
Gyeongseong Creature Part 2
Date of release: January 5, 2024
Cast: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Kim Su Hyun, Kim Hae Sook, Wi Ha Joon, Jo Han Chul
Returning for a second season, this captivating k-drama plunges viewers into the fantastical world of 1945 Gyeongseong, a colonial city in South Korea grappling with both monsters and human oppression.
Doctor Slump
Date of release: 27 January, 2024
Cast: Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Yoon Park, Kong Seong Ha
Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, who shared the screen in The Heirs, are set to reunite in the upcoming drama Doctor Slump, scheduled to debut on JTBC and Netflix. The official synopsis of the show describes it as “A drama depicting the growth and love of two lead characters who resign from their roles as doctors and reside in a rooftop house.”
A Shop for Killers
Date of release: January 17, 2024
Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Kim Hye Joon
As per IMDB, “An action-packed drama unfolds as a young man, who lost his parents and was raised by his uncle managing a shopping mall, discovers a new reality following his uncle's unexpected demise.”
The Bequeathed
Date of release: January 19, 2024
Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Park Hee Soon, Park Byung Eun, Ryu Kyung Soo
Directed by the visionary Yeon Sang Ho, the mastermind behind the zombie apocalypse in Train to Busan, "The Bequeathed" is a narrative that revolves around, exposing long-buried family truths as the siblings inherit their estranged uncle's mountain estate unexpectedly.
Love Song for Illusion
Date of release: January 2, 2024
Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Hong Ye Ji
Based on the Naver webtoon by Vanziun, this K-drama follows the intense romance and thrilling obsession between a woman with a mysterious past and a man dealing with two distinct personalities.
Flex X Cop
Date of release: January 26, 2024
Cast: Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Ji Hyun
Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol with the world at his fingertips, faces a turning point when he gets embroiled in a challenging case. This narrative explores themes of privilege, responsibility, and resilience as he navigates unfamiliar territory and discovers the true meaning of self-reliance.
Knight Flower
Date of release: January 12, 2024
Cast: Lee Ha Nee, Lee Jong Won, Lee Ki Woo, Kim Sang Joong
Knight Flower tells the tale of a widow who marries into the most prominent family in Joseon. But as night falls, Jo Yeo-Hwa who is quieter in the daytime, covertly jumps over the surrounding wall to aid those in distress. In doing so, she becomes entwined with Park Soo-Ho, sparking dreams of her future.
Queen of Divorce
Date of release: 31 January, 2024
Cast: Lee Ji Ah, Kang Ki Young
Queen of Divorce is a new Legal K-drama that tells the story of a woman betrayed by her husband, losing everything. In response, she helps others with their divorces, working alongside her business partner, who is a lawyer, to navigate legal complexities.