Gyeongseong Creature early review: Binge or pass Park Seo Joon- Han So Hee’s mystery thriller

Gyeongseong Creature review: The highly awaited Gyeongseong Creature, the latest K-drama starring the powerhouse duo of Park Seo Jon and Han So Hee has finally hit the OTT space. The K-drama, directed by Kang Eun Kyung and led by Chung Dong Yoon and Roh Young Sub, premiered worldwide on December 22. Transporting viewers to colonial Korea, the series unfolds a tale of darkness and monsters. The show promises a thrilling blend of historical mystery and monster mayhem. But is it worth adding to your watchlist? Park Seo Joon- Han So Hee(Netflix)

Park Seo Joon’s Gyeongseong Creature review

Gyeongseong Creature has been creating excitement for a while, teasing a post-apocalyptic world and mysterious monsters. Although early reviews from Korean viewers hint at some disappointment, international audiences are eagerly anticipating a thrilling experience. The overseas hype suggests the show could spark a different kind of excitement when it reaches global viewers.

What’s good in the show:

To begin with, Gyeongseong Creature has a stunning backdrop. A meticulously created atmosphere, extravagant outfits, and complex sets all help to evoke the essence of Gyeongseong in the 1940s. With every frame changing one can not help but feel thrill and intrigue. The chemistry between the leads is undeniably beautiful and compelling.

What’s bad in the show:

If you enjoy historical dramas infused with supernatural elements, a common appeal for K-drama fans, then this show is excellent. However, if you seek a fast-paced action thriller, you might consider exploring other options. Some viewers have voiced concerns about the pacing and CGI rendering of the creature.

The character arc of the Gyeongseong creature

Jang Tae Sang is the leading pawnbroker in Gyeongseong, and Park Seo Joon lives in his luxurious skin. His vast wealth buys access to the city's underbelly, making him a master of hidden truths. With her skills honed in the furnace of grief, Yoon Chae Ok, a specialist who tracks the missing, is played by Nevertheless star Han So Hee. In her role as the beautiful mistress of a Gyeongseong dynasty, Yukiko Maeda, Soo Hyun looks like the perfect choice by the makers.

Gyeongseong Creature: Part 1

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 despite onboarding seasoned actors like Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul, and Wi Ha Joon adding weight to the cast of Gyeongseong Creature, lacked in some aspects. A monstrous predator creates terror on the streets, requiring Joo Geun-won and Cheon Jae-ok to unravel the mystery. Unfortunately, the series falters in its execution. While attempting to imitate the infectious energy of Sweet Home's second season, fans thought that Gyeongseong Creature forgot about the abilities of its own star-studded cast. Overall, Gyeongseong Creature offers a visually stunning and captivating mystery in a unique historical setting.

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 update

Gyeongseong Creature has also chosen a divided path, much like Song Hye Kyo's The Glory. The first installment of the show will premiere on December 22, 2023, while the second portion will premiere on January 5, 2024.