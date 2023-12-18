K-Dramas Season 2: Squid Game to All of Us are Dead, Netflix renews 7 K-dramas for 2024

Hold onto your kimchi, K-drama fans, the Hallyu wave is going nowhere! The days of unicorn-rare second seasons are over. Following the global explosion of K-dramas, streaming giant Netflix has confirmed renewals for some of its hottest hits. Many K-dramas, like Song Hye Kyo's The Glory Part 2, the legendary Taxi Driver 2 and Sweet Home 2, made a comeback in 2023. Now, it's time for 2024 to keep the audience interested and engaged with the highly anticipated sequels. K-Dramas Season 2

K-Dramas Season 2 confirmed for the year 2024

All of Us are Dead season 2

It's a go! The widely acclaimed zombie post-apocalyptic K-drama, which made waves on Netflix, has received official confirmation from the streaming service. However, it's important to note that the production is still in progress. Lee Jae Kyoo, the director of All of Us Are Dead, mentioned in an interview that he deliberately left space in the series for a potential second season. The second season of the franchise is slated to hit the OTT space in 2024. As per the makers, "If the first season can be seen as having presented humanity's survival, the next season can talk about the survival of zombies."

Squid Game 2

Squid Game: The Challenge wasn't Squid Game's season 2, even though it rode the original's wave. The real sequel, helmed by the mastermind Hwang Dong Hyuk, is a separate fictional story built on the cliffhanger ending of season 1. Familiar faces like Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, and Lee Byung Hun are returning alongside exciting newcomers like Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, and more.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo Season 2

The second season of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, starring Park Eun Bin, is returning to Netflix. The plot centers on an attorney with autism navigating the cutthroat court system while attempting to use her extraordinary skills to carve her own identity. The first season was a huge hit, with the seventh-highest viewership of any Korean cable program ever recorded. It became a worldwide sensation and was ranked as the sixth most-watched non-English series on Netflix to date. Netflix has officially renewed the series for a second season, which is scheduled to premiere in 2024, due to the show's tremendous reception.

Hellbound season 2

Following the success of dramas with apocalyptic and zombie themes, such Sweet Home and All of Us are Dead, Netflix debuted a brand-new series called Hellbound, which caused havoc and immediately drew in viewers. In its first week of release, the drama quickly took the top spot among Netflix's most watched shows. Netflix formally declared in September 2022 that Hellbound will return for a second season. It's important to note that a sequel to the first webtoon adaptation of the series has not yet been published, even with this confirmation.

Signal 2

The 2016 K-drama that captivated viewers with its walkie-talkie-wielding detectives from across time might just be making a comeback. After years of radio silence, the mastermind behind Signal, writer Kim Eun Hee, has dropped a tantalizing hint: Season 2 is a possibility in 2024. Although the show is yet to gate a release date, the second season is definitely in progress.

Weak Hero class 2

Season 2 of the critically acclaimed webtoon series Weak Hero Class will debut on Netflix shortly. the streaming service announced the renewal on December 4. The cast of the upcoming season is impressive and includes Park Ji Hoon, Ryeoun, Choi Min Young, Yoo Soo Bin, Bae Nara, Lee Min Jae, and Lee Jun Young. The first season of the series debuted in 2022. Yeon Sieun, a talented kid who goes to Eunjang High School after experiencing trauma from not being able to defend his peers, is the story's main character.

Sweet Home 3

The third and final season of the K-drama, which features Song Kang, Go Min Si, and Jinyoung in a plot centered around zombies, is scheduled to mark the return of the cast. Seasons 2 and 3 of Song Kang's show were shot in parallel, with the production time ending in March. Fans can anticipate watching the show in the early summer of the following year.