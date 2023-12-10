K-dramas 2024 lineup: All of Us Are Dead S2 to Marry My Husband, The Bequeathedand more, check out the list

Get ready for an explosion of K-dramas in 2024! This year is going to be huge for fans of K-drama, whether you enjoy romance, murder mysteries, or fantasy action thrillers. The forthcoming year's roster offers a diverse array of narratives ranging from the love adventure based on Park Min Young's webtoon, Marry My Husband, to the much-anticipated sequels like All of Us Are Dead Season 2 and Song Kang's Sweet Home Season 3 finale. Check out the list. All of Us are Dead, Doctor Slump(Netflix)

Much-awaited K-dramas of 2024

Marry My Husband

Cast: Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kung, Song Ha Yoon

Release date: 1 January

Plot: Adapted from the 2021 romantic webcomic Nae Nampyeongwa Gyeolhonhaejweo by Seong So Jak, Marry My Husband tells the story of Kang Ji-won, who learns she has cancer. Hoping to spend her remaining time with her husband, she is shocked to discover he is having an affair with her best friend. The series then takes an unforeseen twist.

Doctor Slump

Cast: Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik

Release Date: January 27, 2024

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, last seen together in The Heirs, are poised for a reunion in the upcoming drama Doctor Slump, set to premiere on JTBC and Netflix. The show’s official synopsis reads "A drama about the growth and love of two main characters who quit their jobs as doctors and live in a rooftop house."

A Shop For Killers

Cast: Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hyejun

Release Date: TBA

Plot: The show will serve as the spin-off to the 2022 mystery comedy series The Murderer's Shopping List. The narrative centers on a young woman who, following the untimely deaths of her parents, manages a mall with her uncle. But with her uncle's unexpected death, her life takes a turn for the worse as she is confronted with harsh realities.

Everything Will Come True

Cast: Bae Suzy, Kim Woo-bin

Release date: TBA

Plot: As per the initial storyline of the show, Genie is a lively spirit that pops out of a lamp and has lots of emotions that keep changing. Ga Young is someone who doesn't show many feelings. One day, she calls Genie out of his lamp and gets the chance to make three wishes.

The Bequeathed

Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Park Hee Soon, Park Byung Eun

Release date: TBA

Plot: The official synopsis of the story reads “A narrative unfolds as unsettling events persist, unveiling long-buried family secrets when the siblings unexpectedly inherit their forgotten uncle's mountain estate.”

Sweet Home Season 3

Cast: Song Kang, Go Min Si, Jinyoung

Release date: First quarter of 2024

Plot: There's a chance that Season 3 will go farther into the histories, drives, and weaknesses. As per the synopsis, Season 3 seeks to address unresolved issues and provide a satisfying wrap-up to Season 2.

All of Us Are Dead S2

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 moves at an incredibly slow pace. Even though lots of survivors have wrapped up their stories, the pandemic could resurface. With a 2024 launch date, Netflix has already given the go-ahead for the continuation, which is presently in development. We still don't have all the answers.

Hierarchy

Plot: The upcoming Korean drama narrates a story involving love, friendship, and retribution.

Mr Plankton

The plot will follow the adventures of a man who had no choice but to wander since he was never given orders to settle down. The drama will star Woo Do Hwan, Lee You Mi, Oh Jung Se, and Kim Hae Sook in the key parts.