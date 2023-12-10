K-dramas roundup 2023: From My Dearest to King The Land, top 10 highest-rated shows of the year

In 2023, K-dramas continued to dominate as one of the most-watched genres, sweeping audiences globally. The year kicked off with the sensational finale of Song Hye Kyo's The Glory and is about to conclude with Park So Joon's Gyeongseong Creature, positioning 2023 as a remarkable year for Korean drama fans. As we bid farewell to 2023, let's delve into the top 10 K-dramas that held audiences captive across various OTT platforms. Whether you're a seasoned viewer or a newcomer to the world of K-dramas, we present a curated list based on ratings. K-drama stills(KBS, X)

10 best K-dramas of 2023

King The Land

Continuing the tradition of beloved office romance K-dramas like What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and Business Proposal, the Lee Jun Ho and Im Yoon Ah-starring drama proved to be a success. The story unfolds as Gu Won, the confident CEO of King Hotel, encounters Cheon Sa Rang, a sincere and dynamic employee. Despite their contrasting personalities, their interactions lead to clashes that eventually blossom into a beautiful love story.

Behind Your Touch

Starring Su Ho, Lee Min Ki, and Han Ji Min, the K-drama Behind Your Touch ended with record viewership. The story revolves around the female lead, who can see into people's pasts through touch. This special gift ties her destiny to that of a mysterious man who has been doomed to live the same day again and over again. The series develops into a gripping narrative as she helps him unravel the mystery of his curse.

The good bad mother

Starring Ra Mi Ran, Lee Do Hyun, and Ahn Eun Jin, the K-drama premiered on April 26. The main characters of the story are Young Soon and her son Kang Ho, whose relationship becomes rocky as a result of his rigorous upbringing. When Kang Ho gets older, he becomes a cold prosecutor who chooses to live in the city and avoids his mother at all costs.

Celebrity

Celebrity is a coming-of-age Korean drama that delves into the dark side of social media fame. The show stars Park Gyu Young, Kang Min Hyuk, and Lee Chung Ah, and explores the rise and fall of a young woman who finds unexpected success in the world of online influencers.

Destined With You

The Korean drama featuring ex-SF9 member Kim Ro Woon and actress Jo Bo Ah emerged as yet another successful supernatural series of the year. The story centers on a wealthy yet mysterious lawyer who struggles with a family curse despite having it all. The shocking turn of events reveals that the fate of this curse rests with an ordinary civil servant.

Island season 2

The show's second season features the return of the priest, the exorcist priestess, and the immortal doctor, with Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo, and Sung Joon in key roles. They get together to battle powerful bad creatures this time, facing much more dangerous challenges.

Strong Girl Nam Soon

The spin-off of the 2017 K-drama Strong Girl Do Bong Soon, which originally starred Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik, introduces a new series titled Strong Girl Nam Soon featuring Lee Yoo Mi, Byeon Woo Seok, and Kim Jung Eun in prominent roles. The story takes us into the lives of three powerful women. The story unfolds as they confront Ryu Shi O, played by Byeon Woo Seok, a prominent drug dealer in Gangnam.

My Demon

In Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung's romantic comedy-drama My Demon, a demon that has lived for two centuries survives by trading souls with people. Kim Yoo Jung plays a wealthy corporate heiress in the interim. The story begins when the female lead's wrist accidentally gains the demon's power, causing their destiny to collide.

My Dearest

Earning the highest ratings, the historical drama My Dearest stars Min Namkoong, Eun Jin Ahn, and Hak Joo Lee in pivotal roles. The story is about a man who is keeping a deep-seated secret from everyone, set against the historical background of the Qing invasion of Joseon. He decides to never get married after a horrible incident. One woman whose path crosses his is still searching for love despite having been married before.

Twinkling Watermelon

The story revolves around a CODA student who was born into a deaf family and has exceptional musical talent. He unexpectedly travels back in time to a foreign place. There he meets other fascinating young people who are passionate about music in this new setting. Together, they form the band Watermelon Sugar, and they set off on a romantic, adventurous, and self-discovery journey.