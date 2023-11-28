Strong Girl Nam Soon ending & season 2 explained: Pavel's identity determines Lee Yoo Mi and Byeon Woo Seok's fate

Strong Girl Nam Soon episode 16 recap and review/ending explained: Lee Yoo Mi, Byeon Woo Seok, Ong Seong Wu’s starrer Strong Girl Nam Soon aired its finale on Netflix and JTBC. Given the various possibilities for renewal, it was crucial for the spinoff of Strong Girl Do Bong Soon to conclude on a positive note. The show achieved its highest ratings during its finale episodes. Strong girl nam soon(JTBC)

Strong Girl Nam Soon finale ending explained

In its 15-16 episodes, the JTBC series showcased a thrilling chase-and-duck game involving the police and their allies, including Gang Hee Sik (Ong Seong Wu), Gang Nam Soon (Lee Yoo Mi), Hwang Geum Ju (Kim Jung Eun), and the drug dealer Ryu Si O (Byeon Woo Seok).

A heated clash breaks out between the two sides. The drug CTA4885 that Ryu Si O injects into Nam Soon causes her to weaken, but Hee Sik shows up to step in and keep her safe. Gil Joong Gan (Kim Hae Sook) exerted all her strength to protect the lives of Hwang Geum Ju and Gang Nam Soon. Ryu Si O is forced to leave the scene when the two of them use their might to injure him with a rod. And then, with a revolver in hand, Ryu Si O's childhood friend of all time, in whom he had put so much trust, shows up. He says that Ryu Si O's murder was his first assignment after receiving training from Pavel. A major revelation—Pavel's identity—is revealed as the scene progresses with Ryu Si O killing himself while the cops surround him. The other police officers in the mission received promotions in recognition of their bravery, while Gang Nam Soon was given a job in Gangnam's drug section.

Who is the owner of Pavel?

Pavel's owner Nozh's identity was the key mystery of the story. The strange and conceited real estate scammer Bread Song turns out to be the one behind it, which comes as a surprise. He turns out to be the same person whom Geum Ju was after throughout the series.

What happened to Ryu Si O?

Ryu Si O's childhood friend passed him the gun upon hearing police sirens outside the gym. The story's antagonist chose to take his own life, expressing a desire to die with dignity. Gang Nam Soon appeared equally disheartened, reflecting on his words about never having someone he could trust.

Did Gang Nam Soon and Gang Hee Sik have a happy ending?

Indeed, Gang Hee Sik proposes to Gang Nam Soon, expressing the wish to have a daughter together. He envisions this daughter carrying on Nam Soon's bloodline and inheriting supernatural powers from her mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and so on. Both families convene to discuss and plan the wedding ceremony.

Strong Girl Nam Soon season 2 explained

Strong Girl Nam Soon's finale opened up the prospect of Season 2 and the continuance of the whole franchise. Nozh sets his sights on Gold Blue, the empire of Hwang Geum Ju. The upcoming season may center on Jang Chung-Dong, who was born with supernatural abilities because of a Y chromosome anomaly, signaling a move toward a male lead.