Welcome to Samdalri to Gyeongseong Creature, here's a list of K-dramas set to drop on Netflix in December

December promises a fun-filled ride for K-drama fans with eagerly anticipated shows making their debut. From Ji Chang Wook's healing show Welcome to Samdalri to the thrilling Gyeongseong Creature starring Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee, and the ongoing My Demon with Song Kang, there's something for everyone. Check out the list of eagerly anticipated shows coming to Netflix this December.

K-dramas releasing on Netflix in December

Sweet Home 2

Release Date: December 1

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Park Gyu Young, Go Min Si

Synopsis: Sweet Home 2 is the follow-up to Netflix's highly successful zombie apocalypse horror thriller. Following the occurrences in the first season, the residents of Green Home encounter fresh challenges posed by monstrous creatures. The upcoming second season is set to explore new territories beyond the familiar backdrop and take a divergent route from the original webtoon.

Welcome to Samdalri

Release Date: December 2nd

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hye Sun, Shin Dong Mi, Kang Mi Na, Kim Mi Kyung

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: The Netflix K-drama tells the tale of former lovers and childhood friends Jo Sam Dal (Shin Hye Sun) and Jo Yong Pil (Ji Chang Wook) as they meet in their hometown. Airing on the Saturday-Sunday slot, each episode has a duration of one hour and ten minutes. Welcome to Samdalri stands out as a serene show that offers escape from the bustle of the city and highlights the beautiful setting of Jeju Island, contributing to the array of calming K-dramas available.

Gyeongseong Creature

Release Date: December 22nd, 2023

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Kim Su Hyun, Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul

Synopsis: The fact that Gyeongseong Creature by Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee will be revealed in two slices. This historical drama takes place in Seoul in 1945, during the period of colonialism. The setting gains a touch of horror as it revolves around a haunted hospital where the characters have to deal with terrible animals.

Like Flowers In Sand

Release Date: December 20th, 2023

Episodes: 12

Cast: Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Joo Myung, Lee Joo Seung, Yoon Jong Seok, Lee Jae Joon

Synopsis: It's a sports drama centered on a ssireum athlete, highlighting the Korean traditional wrestling form that takes place within a sand-covered wrestling ring.

Kim Bae Doo, a skilled ssireum athlete from a wealthy family, is considering leaving the Geosan County Office's ssireum team. When Oh Yoo Kyung, a childhood friend, takes over as team leader, his stance changes and he is forced to reconsider his retirement decision.

Returning K-dramas on Netflix in December

Castaway Diva Finale

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Joo Heon

Finale Date: December 3rd, 2023

Synopsis: The last episode of Castaway Diva, one of the most buzzworthy Korean dramas, is scheduled to air on December 3. The plot centers on a gifted vocalist who gets stranded for fifteen years alone on a remote island. Eventually, she is rescued by her childhood best friend and his brother, who have since become producers at a media company.

My Demon

Finale Date: January 13th, 2023

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, Lee Yoon Ji, Kim Hae Sook

Synopsis: The plot centers on Jung Gu Won the demon who has been alive for 200 years now and Do Do Hee, an heiress of a large conglomerate who grapples with issues of trust. Gu Won, burdened by a sense of responsibility, is forced to safeguard Do Do Hee because all his demonic powers get absorbed in her wrist. The K-dramas has aired its initial 4 episodes as of now and is soaring in terms of ratings.