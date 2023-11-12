My Liberation Notes to Our Blues, top 5 Slice of Life K-dramas on Netflix to binge-watch on Diwali weekend

K-dramas have undoubtedly taken up an important chunk of the streaming market, and the slice-of-life genre has particularly emerged as the favorite, aiding the business to grow globally. Today's K-dramas break away from the stereotype of being just about rich boy-poor girl love stories, mouthwatering Korean food, and an office romance with chaebols. Here are the top 5 K-dramas that can be your perfect company when nobody really gets you. These dramas transcend the boundaries of our everyday lives, capturing our hearts with their larger-than-life stories. My Liberation Notes

Slice of life K-dramas that can change your life

If you enjoy slow-burning love stories and watching characters grow, My Liberation Notes could be your perfect show. Starring Kim Ji Won and Son Suk Ku, this K-drama follows the Yeom siblings, who are figuring out life like many of us. It's a relatable series, especially if you're in your late 20s or early 30s. The story revolves around Yeom Mi Jeong, Yeom Chang Hee, and Yeom Ki Jung as they strive for stability with their 9-5 routines, hoping for small promotions. Loves spending time with families, but at the same time are burdened with responsibilities, and cannot let their parents down. They want to explore and experiment but are too afraid to fail. Their daily grind, including the one-and-a-half-hour journey from Seoul to Dangmi station, highlights that K-dramas are sometimes about something other than fancy restaurants, dating, and love tales.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

This K-drama from 2022 has once again raised the bar for the industry. Set in the 90s backdrop, it goes beyond the romance between the main characters. Inspired by a real-life story, it delves into a time before technological advancements, where friendship held a significant place in life, dreams were more important than mere ignorance, and love required sacrifice. Vigilante’s Nam Joo Hyuk stars as Baek Yi Jin, whose family went from riches to rags during the 1997 Asian financial crisis, while Kim Tae Ri plays Na Hee Do, who strives to become Korea's top fencer. They bond as they undergo difficult situations to achieve their goals together. The ending might have left a lot of us reeling. But sometimes the story is so strong that it leaves a lasting impression.

Our Blues

Away from the bustling city of Seoul, where many K-dramas unfold, Our Blues stands in a league of its own. The K-drama unfolds against the picturesque and tranquil backdrop of Jeju Island, boasting a star-studded cast including Shin Min Ha, Kim Woo Bin, Han Ji Min, Lee Byung Hun, Kim Jae Won, and more in key roles. The series introduces us to the lives of those living and working on Jeju Island. If you're in search of a healing drama, this one is an excellent choice. This slice-of-life K-drama imparts valuable lessons, reminding us that not everything we cherish will always be with us, and sometimes, the most beautiful things can happen when least expected. Overall, the K-drama revolves around themes of hope, second chances, simple living, and appreciating life. Adding a reason to definitely give this drama a try is the soulful OST by BTS member Jimin. The track is crooned by both Jimin and Ha Sungwoon, and is titled ‘With You’.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

When life gets too much to handle, take a break and lose yourself in stories that have the power to alter your perspective on life. Extraordinary Attorney Woo, featuring Castaway Diva’s Park Eun Bin, is one such K-drama. While it falls into the legal drama genre, the narrative beautifully captures the journey of Woo Young Woo, an attorney with autism, portrayed commendably by Park Eun Bin. Although the storyline is fictional, the character in Park Eun Bin's drama draws inspiration from a real-life autistic genius, Temple Grandin. Did it ring a bell? Temple Grandin, an American industrial designer and scientist driven to pursue a career in this field by her own experience with autism.

Thirty-Nine

Let's finally explore the K-drama Thirty-nine, which includes Kim Ji Hyun, Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kang Tae Oh. As the title implies, Thirty-Nine chronicles the lives of three closest friends who are about to turn forty. The unwavering support these three friends offer to one another continues in the face of personal relationships, professional challenges, and a devastating medical diagnosis. While Thirty-Nine may not be your usual romantic K-drama, it is a much-needed escape if you are also coping with stress and setbacks as you get older. The series teaches us to embrace the parts and live in the now. These unbreakable friends set the standard for friendship goals by navigating through the highs and lows and providing solace while confronting the challenges of age.