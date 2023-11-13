Gyeongseong Creature: Release date, plot, cast, where to watch Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee’s apocalyptic K-drama

Gyeongseong Creature: Itaewon class fame Park Seo Joon and Nevertheless fame Han So Hee will be taking center stage in a new age apocalyptic drama. Highly awaited Gyeongseong Creature has confirmed its release date on Netflix. For those who are unaware, Park Seo Joon made his theatrical debut as a superhero with Marvels on November 10. Despite having little screen time, the South Korean actor has already become the talk of the town. Here is everything to know about Gyeongseong Creature. Gyeongseong Creature(Netflix)

Gyeongseong Creature’s release date

The Gyeongseong Creature is set to make its debut on OTT platforms on December 22. The show will be available on Netflix in two installments, with the initial part scheduled for release on December 22, 2023, and the second on January 5, 2024.

Gyeongseong Creature's early teaser

On November 12, Netflix unveiled the release date as well as the initial teaser of the show. The period drama is set against the backdrop of a colonial era in Seoul. The story dates back to 1945 and revolves around a terror-filled hospital, where Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee can be seen battling against horrific creatures. The teaser showcases gripping gunfights as they try to survive.

Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee’s Gyeongseong Creature's plot

Thanks to multiple iconic K-dramas that have followed this trend, including hits like Hellbound, All of Us Are Dead, Sweet Home, and more, apocalyptic dramas have been top-rated among OTT audiences in recent times. The most recent title in this intriguing genre is Gyeongseong Creature. The story takes place in Japan-occupied Korea in 1945. An unknown entity confronts humans, and they must fight to survive. Jang Tae Sang is regarded as a smart individual, making him a reliable information source. He meets Yoon Chae Ok, an eminent specialist in missing persons cases.

Gyeongseong Creature's cast

The extraordinary cast of upcoming Netflix horror drama boasts a star-studded cast of Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Wi Ha Joon, Claudia Kim, Kim Hae Sook, Ji Woo, and so on. Helmed by Jung Dong Yoon, the series is written by Kang Eun Kyung.