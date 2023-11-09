close_game
News / Entertainment / Web Series / Sweet Home 2: Release date, cast, plot, teaser, where to watch Song Kang and Go Min Si's starrer on OTT

ByAditi Srivastava
Nov 09, 2023 01:29 PM IST

The second season of Sweet Home, the popular zombie apocalyptic horror thriller, will debut on December 1st, 2023.

Sweet Home Season 2: Song Kang, Go Min Si, and Park Gyu Young's starrer is all set to hit the OTT screen. The South Korean zombie apocalyptic horror thriller has held tight to its position as one of the most popular Netflix K-drama series to date. Following the success of the first season, the show is now heading towards its sequel. Here's everything you need to know about the show. For the unversed, Sweet Home was renewed for the second and third seasons last year by the OTT giant.

Sweet Home 2(Netflix Korea)
Sweet Home 2 Netflix release date

Sweet Home had its global Netflix debut in December 2020, and it was adapted from the popular webtoon of the same name. Netflix is slated to debut the second season of Sweet Home on December 1st, 2023.

Sweet Home Season 2 plot

Sweet Home 2 wrapped up its shooting schedule back in winter last year. The first season of the show revolved around a high school student Cha Hyun Su played by Song Kang. It featured the Green Home Residents including Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Go Min Si, and Park Gyu Young fighting against their neighbors who overnight turned into monsters. The second season, however, will expand its boundaries beyond the original setting and will also deviate from the webtoon. Set against a more deadly backdrop, Sweet Home season 2 will feature an entirely new cast of individuals and creatures.

Sweet Home season 2 cast

Apart from some of the returning cast members such as Song Kang, Lee Si Young, Lee Jin Wook, Go Min Si, and Park Gyu Young, the show will also include fresh faces. Yoo Oh Seong, Oh Jung Se, Kim Mu Yeol, and others will take key roles as per Netflix Tudum.

Sweet Home 2 announcement poster and teaser

Netflix Korea, delving into the depths of the horror genre, recently released a teaser that shows the survivors' relentless struggle against the threat of turning into monsters and being attacked by roaming groups of monsters. Check out Sweet Home 2's recently released poster.

