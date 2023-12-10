Song Kang's My Demon hits highest ratings yet, The Story of Park's Marriage Contract maintains dominance

My Demon and The Story of Park's Marriage Contract(KBS, MBC)

The ratings race has intensified as Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung's My Demon bedevils the competition with highest ratings yet. On Saturday, the sixth episode of the SBS' K-drama showcased the wedding of Do Do Hee and Jung Gu Won, securing its highest rating. Meanwhile, MBC’s The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract experienced a drastic surge, gaining over 2 percentage points in ratings for its sixth episode.

My Demon climbs to its highest ratings yet

According to Nielsen Korea's weekly rating chart, SBS' My Demon, also available on Netflix for a Friday-Saturday slot, achieved its peak ratings in the sixth episode, garnering a nationwide average of 4.7 percent. The K-drama centers on a beautiful heiress and a dashing demon who meet paths and eventually get married under contract.

The Story of Park's Marriage Contract maintains rating dominance

Meanwhile, MBC's standout production, The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, experienced a remarkable surge of over 2 percentage points, reaching the double digits with a new record of 9.6 percent. Starting on the 24th of last month, the show starring Bae In Hyuk and Lee Se Young debuted with ratings of 5.6% for the first episode, 5.9% for the second, and reaching the 9% area for the sixth.

Korea-Khitan War maintains steady ratings

KBS 2TV's Korea-Khitan War achieved an average rating of 8.9 percent in its recent episode. However, it is expected to face tough competition from tvN's new drama Maestra: Strings of Truth which will air in the same time slot. The debut episode of the new series, featuring Lee Young Ae, garnered an average nationwide rating of 4.2 percent.

Ji Chang Wook’s Welcome to Samdalri tops Netflix’s trends

The new K-drama Welcome to Samdalri starring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun is climbing the Netflix rankings in top trends despite having a slow start with 5.3 percent for its third episode in its home country.