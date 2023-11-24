My Demon: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s fantasy romance K-drama

Song Kang is set to charm the audience again with his chocolate boy image in the upcoming K-drama My Demon. The series promises a fun blend of romance and comedy, with a visual-loaded cast and picturesque locations. My Demon is a compelling addition to the growing library of K-dramas with supernatural themes. The story develops into an unusual narrative of a demon and a successful businesswoman who get married under contract. Also read: BTS's Jungkook and Justin Timberlake to drop 3D remix today at this time; ‘Infused with Retro charm’ My Demon(sbs)

My Demon Netflix release date

My Demon will be available for streaming on SBS starting on November 24 at 10 PM Korean Standard Time (8:00 AM Easter time, 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time). Netflix will simultaneously release the K-drama for a global audience. My Demon will air every Friday and Saturday for a total of 16 episodes. The K-drama will take over the time slot replacing The Escape of the Seven.

My Demon cast

Apart from Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung, Hometown Cha Cha Cha fame Lee Sang Yi will also take a key role. The rest of the cast member includes Kim Hae Sook, Lee Yoon Ji, Jo Hye Joo, and more. The series is directed by Kim Jang Han and penned by Choi Ah Il credited for writing one of the all-time hits Mr. Queen.

My Demon plot

The story revolves around Jung Gu Won, a real demon who suddenly loses his powers played by Song Kang, and Do Do Hee, a chaebol heiress with trust issues and demon-like tendencies portrayed by Kim Yoo Jung. As per the plot, together the two enter into a contractual marriage. Kim Yoo Jung’s portrayal in this fantasy romance K-drama is rather interesting as she plays a lady shaped by a distrusting environment who unintentionally falls in love with a demon. Meanwhile, the Nevertheless fame, Song Kang portrays the ever-charming devil Jung Gu Won as someone who smashed attractive but dangerous deals with desperate people, keeping their souls as security in exchange for fulfilling their wants.

The couple decides to get married under a contract, causing rumors among their friends that they might be romantically involved. Gu Won, feeling responsible, must protect Do Do Hee because all his powers are absorbed into her wrist.