My Demon Ep 5-6 review: Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung share first kiss with NewJeans' OST

Name: My Demon My Demon(Netflix)

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung,Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, Kim Hae Sook, and more

Airing date: 24th November

Streaming platforms: Netflix, SBS

Director: Kim Jang Han Kwon Da Som

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Number of episodes: 16 (airs every Friday-Saturday)

My Demon recap

After Ms. Ju passed away, she left all her things to Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung), but there's a condition – Do Do Hee has to get married. Ms. Ju's real children try tricky things against Do Do Hee, and one of them takes charge as the acting chairman of Mirae Group. The female lead who was turned down by Jung Gu Won (Song Kang) before, goes through lots of tough situations because the person behind Ms. Ju's death is still free. At the same time, Ju Seok Hoon starts developing some unusual feelings and gets curious about Song Kang's character. The story takes a turn, and now a demon and a heiress are getting into a contractual marriage. Will their plan work?

My Demon ep 6-7 review

Do Do Hee wonders why Jung Gu Won left her suddenly after their argument. Meanwhile, the demon starts having feelings for the person with powers (Do Do Hee), so he tries to keep his distance. However, when Do Do Hee visits his home, she gets a cold reception. In the end, they part ways as boss and bodyguard. Later, a criminal breaks into Do Do Hee's house, leaving her in a dangerous situation.

Fortunately, Jung Gu Won shows up just in time to rescue her. Ju Seok Hoon also arrives and both of them propose to marry Do Do Hee. After thinking it over, she decides to have a contractual marriage with Jung Gu Won, and they make it public. Now, they work together to uncover the real criminal and suspect the oldest grandson of Miss Ju. As they gather evidence, just when they're about to be caught, Jung Gu Won cleverly kisses Do Do Hee to keep their identities a secret. Meanwhile, the backdrop features NewJeans' OST Our Night is More Beautiful than Your Day, adding a delicate and beautiful touch to the entire scenario.

Fans are in love with Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s chemistry

TV ratings are rising significantly as a result of the show's enormous popularity and the audience's ardent love for Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung's electrifying chemistry.