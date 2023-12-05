close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Web Series / My Demon Ep 3-4 review: Song Kang-Kim Yoo Jung’s chemistry unfolds with a thrillingly romantic Tango

My Demon Ep 3-4 review: Song Kang-Kim Yoo Jung’s chemistry unfolds with a thrillingly romantic Tango

ByAditi Srivastava
Dec 05, 2023 01:25 PM IST

Streaming every Friday and Saturday, K-drama My Demon promises an enticing blend of mystery and romance, making it a must-watch for K-drama fans

Name: My Demon

My Demon(Netflix)
My Demon(Netflix)

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, Kim Hae Sook, and more

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Airing date: 24th November

Streaming platforms: Netflix, SBS

Director: Kim Jang Han Kwon Da Som

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Number of episodes: 16 (airs every Friday-Saturday)

My Demon plotline

My Demon is a new K-drama on Netflix, airing every Friday and Saturday. It's the first time we see Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung acting together, and it also marks Song Kang's entry into supernatural romance drama. The story follows a demon who's been around for 200 years, staying alive by swapping souls with humans. On the other side, Kim Yoo Jung is a wealthy business heiress. Their paths cross one day, and as Song Kang tries to save her, he accidentally transfers his powers to her. Now, they must stick together and even enter into a contractual marriage to reclaim his powers.

Also read: My Demon: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s fantasy romance K-drama

My Demon ep 3-4 review

In My Demon episodes 3 and 4, the story unfolds as Do Do Hee finds herself getting more attracted to Jung Gu Won's charming personality. Still, she's not entirely sure about trusting him. As she begins to believe his story about being a demon, it's only when she sees him swapping souls with humans that she starts to trust him completely about his demonic story. This makes her seriously think about her earlier offer for him to be her bodyguard, especially after he saved her from an acidic attack.

Jung Gu Won, witnessing his body's combustion without his powers, agrees to the position. Meanwhile, Joo Cheon Sook (played by Kim Hae Sook) becomes the target of a mysterious killer and is murdered. At the funeral, Joo Cheon Sook's real children discover that she has named all her assets in Do Do Hee's name. To claim the inheritance, Do Do Hee must marry, or the assets will go to a trust. Do Do Hee proposes to Jung Gu Won on the spot, but he turns her down not once, but twice, and then thrice.

My Demon ep 3-4 highlight

Setting aside the storyline, the standout moment of the tale was undoubtedly the tango dance between Do Do Hee and Jung Gu Won in the final scene, as they confronted attackers aiming for the protagonists. Check some of the reactions.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out