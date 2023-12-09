Leave the World Behind: Julia Roberts feels ‘honoured’ to star in Netflix's latest thriller film

The psychological thriller film Leave the World Behind made its streaming release on Netflix yesterday (December 8). It first premiered at the AFI Fest on October 25 and was later released in select theatres on November 22. The film's star-studded cast includes Hollywood veteran Julia Roberts as Amanda Sandford alongside Dead Poets Society's Ethan Hawke and two-time Academy award winner actor Mahershala Ali. Given the complex nature of her character, Roberts feels “honoured” to star in the film. Julia Roberts in Leave the World Behind(Netflix)

Julia Roberts talks about her role in the film

The Pretty Woman star recently made an appearance on Sky News' Backstage podcast, where she opened up on her feelings about her role in the film. Roberts said that it was a “huge” opportunity for her and that she felt “grateful” for it. “[It was] a huge, a huge opportunity in so many ways and I felt very honoured and grateful and I was very up for and ready for the challenge,” she said.

She continued, “On day one, I was very much like, 'I'm ready for this masterclass, I'm ready to take this class' and it was very much that, but in the same breath I felt so welcomed in and I was treated as a peer and challenged, so rising to that is my favourite thing.” The 56-year-old actress added that she is looking forward to playing more “more interesting and complicated” roles in the future.

Talking about her experience in Leave the World Behind, Roberts said, “And then you add in [the other characters] and then to create all the circumstances that Sam [Esmail, the director] has put us in, in this story, it's like a sandbox.” Roberts also said that she would be perfectly fine in a hypothetical situation where technology is cut off from the world, similar to the scenario depicted in the film.

“I'm 56 years old - I grew up with, like, Triple A Triptychs where you turn the page on the map, and you're like, 'Oh, Dad, now we're going to get down here and… we're going to go [here],'” she said. “I mean, I can do it - I was a Girl Scout, come on! I am not just an actor. I can tie all kinds of knots,” Roberts added.