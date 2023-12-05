Julia Roberts breaks silence on ex-BF Matthew Perry's ‘heartbreaking’ death

American actress Julia Roberts finally breaks her silence on her ex-boyfriend Matthew Perry's sudden death. The Friends star was found unconscious in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home on October 28. When the news about his death was made public, tributes from other celebrities, his friends, family, and fans started pouring in. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Roberts opened up on her shock and grief over Perry's death. Julia Roberts with Matthew Perry in a still from FRIENDS

The 56-year-old actress recalling her experience while shooting a Friends episode, said, “They were all so welcoming to me as just a kind of a one-off character and it was a really fun time.” Roberts had a cameo role in the 1996 episode titled The One After the Super Bowl, in which she played the character of Chandler Bing's childhood classmate.

Roberts expressed her grief over Perry's shocking demise and said, “The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking.” She added, “I think that, you know, it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can.”

Perry and Roberts dated for six months between 1995 and 1996. The 17 Again actor revealed in his memoir that the duo was engaged in a “three-month-long courtship” off camera when Roberts guest starred in Friends. In his 2022 book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the late actor detailed their relationship.

“I sent her three dozen red roses and the card read: ‘The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers,’” Perry wrote in his memoir. “I was so excited that some nights I would find myself out at some party sharing a flirtatious exchange with an attractive woman and cut the conversation short so I could race home and see if a new fax had arrived.”