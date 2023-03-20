Dog watches K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo with rapt attention while hugging a toy

In recent years, South Korean dramas or K-dramas have gained huge popularity among audiences from all over the world. Turns out, it’s not just the humans who are captivated by these shows but dogs are too - at least that is what this adorable video suggests. The clip shows a dog watching the show Extraordinary Attorney Woo with rapt attention. The image shows the dog looking at K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo.(Instagram/@mylifewith_mochi)

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Mochi. “Get a dog that will watch K-dramas with you,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip shows the dog sitting by a sofa and watching an episode of the famous South Korean show Extraordinary Attorney Woo. What makes the video even more endearing to watch is how the dog tightly hugs its toy while watching the show.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few months ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated nearly one million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Mochi is the Extraordinary Attorney A-Woo!!… I’ll let myself out,” posted an Instagram user. “My golden Chip used to watch K-dramas with me… he loved Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. He was the bestest boy,” shared another. “Mochi is a K-drama fan,” commented a third. “He is invested,” wrote a fourth.

