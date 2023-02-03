This dog's ball-balancing skills will impress you. Watch

We come across a number of things while scrolling through our social media feeds that prompt us to take a second look. These videos can surprise us at times while also making us laugh. And watching a dog balance a ball on his back will make you experience both of these feelings.

The video shared by the Twitter page @buitengebieden shows a dog in a garden. As a person throws a ball at the dog, the pooch is quick to balance it on his head. Not only that, but the adorable pooch also runs around with the ball on his head and tosses it.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared on February 1. Since being shared on the microblogging platform, it has been viewed 1.7 million times. The clip has also received several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

An individual in the Twitter comments section said, "That is amazing. Could possibly play in any soccer team." A second person added, "Wow! excellent ball skills! have they been signed to a top club yet?" A third person wrote, "Wow, this dog is amazing when he catches the ball he never drops it. What a playful cute little dog." "Waouh.....Brilliant doggy." said a fourth.