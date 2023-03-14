Dog does this after hearing pet mom’s voice over phone, Tabu reacts to video

Dogs have a special bond with their pet parents. There are videos on the Internet that perfectly show that relationship of love. Just like this clip shared on Instagram that shows a dog’s reaction to hearing its pet mom’s voice over a phone call. The video has impressed many, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Tabu.

The video opens to show a dog looking towards the camera. Within moments, a person holds a phone in front of the pooch and it hears its pet mom’s voice over a call. At first, the cute animal tilts its head and tries to listen to what its human is saying.

Take a look at the video to see what happens next:

The video was shared last month and has since gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated over 4.4 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has also collected several likes and comments.

While reacting to the video, Tabu wrote, “Oh my God!” along with a heart emoticon and a smiling face with heart eyes emoji.

Here’s how other Instagram users reacted to the video:

“Aww baby,” posted an Instagram user. “Dogs are the best form of life on earth!” commented another. “Guddu is such a cute boy,” expressed a third. “That's called pure immense unconditional love,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.