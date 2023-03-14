Home / Trending / Dog does this after hearing pet mom’s voice over phone, Tabu reacts to video

Dog does this after hearing pet mom’s voice over phone, Tabu reacts to video

trending
Published on Mar 14, 2023 12:09 PM IST

The video capturing a dog’s reaction to listening to pet mom’s voice over the phone that prompted a response from actor Tabu was posted on Instagram.

The image of the dog is taken from the video that prompted a response from Tabu.(Instagram/@bhanu0370)
The image of the dog is taken from the video that prompted a response from Tabu.(Instagram/@bhanu0370)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Dogs have a special bond with their pet parents. There are videos on the Internet that perfectly show that relationship of love. Just like this clip shared on Instagram that shows a dog’s reaction to hearing its pet mom’s voice over a phone call. The video has impressed many, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Tabu.

The video opens to show a dog looking towards the camera. Within moments, a person holds a phone in front of the pooch and it hears its pet mom’s voice over a call. At first, the cute animal tilts its head and tries to listen to what its human is saying.

Take a look at the video to see what happens next:

The video was shared last month and has since gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated over 4.4 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has also collected several likes and comments.

While reacting to the video, Tabu wrote, “Oh my God!” along with a heart emoticon and a smiling face with heart eyes emoji.

Here’s how other Instagram users reacted to the video:

“Aww baby,” posted an Instagram user. “Dogs are the best form of life on earth!” commented another. “Guddu is such a cute boy,” expressed a third. “That's called pure immense unconditional love,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram tabu viral video dog video pet video + 4 more
instagram tabu viral video dog video pet video + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out