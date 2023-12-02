Han So Hee reacts to plastic surgery rumours during live chat: ‘Because of my rhinitis my nose became deformed’

The World of the Married fame Han So Hee recently surprised fans by going live in an open chat room on KakaoTalk. Proving her identity, the actor dropped a selfie of herself, which had her reading the messages in the chat room. During the interaction, the actor addressed her plastic surgery rumours. Also read: Han So Hee tests Covid positive, halts Gyeongseong Creature 2 shoot Han So Hee will be next seen in Gyeongseong Creature.

Han So Hee on rumours of Rhinoplasty

The actor said she underwent surgery for rhinitis, which altered the appearance of her nose. Previously, many speculated that she had a rhinoplasty. Han So Hee said, as per a report on Allkpop, “I'm worried because the swelling from the inferior turbinate reduction surgery is not going away. Guys, I swear, I didn't put silicon in my nose. My nose just got a little taller because the doctors straightened [the nasal turbinates]. Because of my rhinitis, my nose became deformed and I could only breathe through one nostril.”

She added, "I didn't always have a Squidward nose. I used to have a pretty high nose, but then because it grew unbalanced, the end eventually angled inward. The surgery actually helped straighten that out. But the thing about rhinitis? It always comes back. So I'll probably go back to having a Squidward nose soon too."

Han So Hee shares pic during her fan interaction.

Han So Hee's message to her fans

The Nevertheless fame actor also appreciated her fans for their love and support. “I'm immature and I want to try so many different things, and because I'm like this, there are those of you who go to great lengths to defend me and my actions. Thanks to your efforts, I am living the way I want without feeling too stressed. It's so reassuring to have you by my side, and I'm so grateful, but at the same time, I feel apologetic. When I thought about what being a 'fan' really means, I started to realize that fans should not be taken for granted. It is not a fact that a fan will stay a devoted fan forever. But you all are devoting yourselves to me, and you've put your faith in me. So I want to make one promise. I'm going to protect you. I promise not to think ill of you, I promise not to take you for granted, I will not grow lazy and develop feelings of contempt toward your devotion. This will be our promise,” the actor added.

Han So Hee will be next seen in Netflix's Gyeongseong Creature, which will release on December 22. She will be reprising her role as Chae Ok in the second instalment of the show, which will be out in 2024.

