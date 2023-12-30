Stranger Things season 5: Release date, trailer, cast, spin-offs and everything we know

Stranger Things' final season is set at an electrifying pitch. While Eleven might have banished Vecna for now, Hawkins' heroes still have plenty of mysteries to unravel. This year, Stranger Things was released in two parts

Stranger Things Season 5 marks the series' conclusion. The Duffer Brothers personally shared this announcement in an open letter in February 2022. The show has proven to be one of the all-time greatest hits on the streaming platform. There's a lot more to come, and there's not much time left before the premiere, so we've gathered all the information we can find on Stranger Things season 5, including the cast, plot, release date, and more.

Stranger Things season 5 release date

Stranger Things season 5 is revving up, with filming potentially starting as early as January 5th, 2024. While the official date remains tentative, one thing's for sure – we can expect to see the gang back on Netflix screens by early 2025. The series would have managed to drop by the winter’ of 2024, however, after the show was about to commence its schedule just weeks later, a 140-day strike by SAG-AFTRA threw Hollywood into chaos, temporarily stalling production on Stranger Things alongside countless other projects.

Stranger Things season 5 what to expect

During Stranger Things Day 2023, the writers treated fans to an eerie sneak peek of the season's first episode. The scene begins with a cold wind blowing through creaking trees, and a child's voice pierces the silence, singing a familiar tune. The Duffer brothers have hinted at unexplored dimensions and hidden corners of the Upside Down. In the finale, Max succumbs to Vecna's curse, undergoing a brief period of technical death before Eleven brings her back to life. Season five will resolve the questions surrounding Max's fate.

Episodes and titles

The first episode for the forthcoming series was titled as “Chapter One: The Crawl – Written by The Duffer Brothers”

Stranger Things spin-off

Fans devastated by the impending conclusion of the American science fiction horror drama television series' fifth season can look forward to a wonderful surprise. Stranger Things is not limiting itself to just the upcoming final season. An animated spin-off, a presently running stage production in London is on the cards. Whereas more thrilling announcements are yet to be made.

Who are the cast members of Stranger Things season 5

The cast members of the upcoming season include returning members. As for new faces, the makers earlier stated that they are not in favor and ‘will stay away’ from bringing any changes. Nevertheless, a fresh addition to the cast was reportedly revealed in June 2023 — Linda Hamilton. Recognized for her iconic roles in The Terminator franchise, Hamilton's character is yet to be formally disclosed.