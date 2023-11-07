‘Stranger Things’ set to haunt ‘Dead by Daylight’ once more!

Stranger Things fans rejoice: the popular Netflix show is making a comeback to Dead by Daylight. Dead by Daylight Welcomes Back Stranger Things with Original Characters and Map(Netflix/Behaviour Interactive)

The sci-fi horror series was removed from the asymmetrical horror game in 2021, along with the Hawkins National Laboratory map and the three characters: Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington, and The Demogorgon. Those who bought the characters could still play them, but the map was gone for good. Many players have been hoping for Netflix to bring back Stranger Things to Dead by Daylight, and it seems their prayers have been answered.

The announcement came on Stranger Things Day, which also saw Stranger Things collaborate with Fortnite to introduce a new Eleven skin, among others.

Many players had speculated about the return of some assets to Dead by Daylight, especially after a famous Dead by Daylight leaker dvveet shared a screenshot of traces of the Hawkins map in the code being hidden and disabled. This sparked more discussion among both Dead by Daylight and Stranger Things fans until the official confirmation, and the timing couldn’t be better.

Behaviour Interactive officially announced that Stranger Things will be returning to Dead by Daylight. Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington, The Demogorgon, and Hawkins National Laboratory are returning to the horror game, as well as the respective skins and outfits for the characters. This also means the return of the alternate model Jonathan Byers as a Legendary Outfit for Steve Harrington. The original perk names and icons for all three characters will also revert to the way they were before but will remain general perks for now. This has made many fans of the series very happy as they had missed the Stranger Things content for a long time.

With the game’s evolution during the franchise’s two-year absence, many fans can expect some difference this time around when purchasing the Stranger Things content. No new content was shared during the announcement, however, fans are hoping that a second chapter could emerge soon. One Dead by Daylight leaker previously shared what was an alleged new Stranger Things chapter for Dead by Daylight, but nothing ever came to fruition. Hopefully, with the series back on Behaviour’s radar, more new assets can be created for the game in the future.

Meanwhile, those who’ll be experiencing the Stranger Things chapter for the first time may want to check out some tips on how to play Dead by Daylight’s Demogorgon. While the new Alien killer functions somewhat similarly, the Demogorgon is a whole different beast on its own with the powerful Shred attack and opening of portals.

Stranger Things Cosmetics And More:

-Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington as Survivors

-The Demogorgon as a Killer

-All purchasable cosmetics for the Survivors and Killers (including Jonathan Byers as a Legendary Outfit)

-Hawkins National Laboratory Map

-Stranger Things-inspired Perk Names and Icons

