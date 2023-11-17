Grey's Anatomy season 20 confirms release date; cast returns to work after SAG-AFTRA strike ends

Grey's Anatomy Season 20 has officially announced its release date, and the cast is gearing up to resume the shooting schedule after the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Sealing the March 2024 slot, the globally acclaimed Grey's Anatomy has received official confirmation from ABC, who also disclosed the release date for Station 19's seventh season. Here is everything to know about the 20th season of Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr., Camilla Luddington, and more starrer. Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy season 20 release date

The highly awaited 20th season of Grey’s Anatomy whose shooting schedule was hit badly by the SAG-AFTRA strike has unveiled its release date. The series will release on March 14, 2024. The statement follows actress Camilla Luddington's recent revelation that she took part in a table read for the upcoming season of the show.

“I’m on my way to the table read for the new season and I don't know if you guys can see – well you can't – but it is raining in Los Angeles, which is really crazy…” said Camilla.

However, as decided earlier, Ellen Pompeo won’t be the cast member of the upcoming season. While exiting the show last year she said, “The show has been incredible to me and I’ve loved a lot of the experience. Listen, it’s just I've got to mix it up a little bit, I’m 53, my brain is like scrambled eggs. I've got to do something new or I’m literally going to turn into like, you can’t do the New York Times crossword puzzle every single day."

She further stated “I mean 19 years – that’s more than people keep their kids in their house, like people keep their kids in their house until they’re 18 and then they send them off to college, so this is like me going away to college.”

The broadcaster revealed the premiere dates for shows like The Bachelor and Abbott Elementary in addition to Grey's Anatomy. ABC is set to air Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 on Thursdays in the US. While, in the UK, Disney+ is the streaming platform for both of these shows.

Grey's Anatomy season 19 recap

The 19th season of the show left fans on a cliffhanger, reeling about the future of Meredith Grey and Teddy Altman. Meredith Grey, who lives in Boston, returned to Seattle for Winston and Maggie's wedding. She met up with Nick, her former love interest. On the other hand, Teddy Altman had been suffering from aches the entire episode, and during surgery, her discomfort increased to the point that she suddenly fainted out in the middle of the operating room.

Mark the calendar- Thursday, March 14 (Grey's Anatomy, and Station 19)