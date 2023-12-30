Dua Lipa pulls big budget music video amid Israel-Hamas tensions: Here's why

In a surprising move, pop sensation Dua Lipa has decided to pull the plug on a highly anticipated big-budget music video amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas. The decision, made after emergency meetings, has left fans curious about the reasons behind this sudden change of plans. Titled DL3, the 28-year-old British superstar secretly filmed the video, incorporating scenes of explosions, crowd confrontations, and overall chaos. The intention was to synchronize the song's release with the buildup to the launch of her third studio album next year. Nevertheless, the plan was abandoned. FILE PHOTO: Singer Dua Lipa, who received the Albanian citizenship, performs during her final show of the "Future Nostalgia" tour on Albania's 110th Anniversary of Independence at Skanderbeg square in Tirana, Albania November 28, 2022 REUTERS/Florion Goga/File Photo(REUTERS)

Dua Lipa halts music video release

Dua Lipa's influence extends far beyond music. She's a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and feminism, using her platform to speak out against injustice. According to The Sun, Dua Lipa's song was filmed way before the conflict between Israel and Hamas began on October 7 this year. “The high-budget music video, which involved hundreds of extras, was conceptualized and shot before the outbreak of the war in Gaza.” Despite this, the New Rules singer decided to cancel the planned release.

According to a person close to the singer, the song was shelved following several urgent meetings where it was decided not to release it due to the sensitive circumstances at hand. The insider in a conversation with The Sun said, “Dua and her team decided that it would be insensitive for the video to come out given what has happened on and since October 7.”

Dua Lipa takes stand amid conflict

Born in London to Kosovar-Albanian parents, Dua Lipa is currently working on her third album, promising an even more personal and evolved sound. This is not the first time the Grammy Winner has voiced her concerns over the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. Earlier, in October she took to her Instagram and wrote “With each passing day, my heart aches for the people of Israel and ­Palestine. Grief for the lives lost in the horrifying attacks in Israel. Grief as I witness the unprecedented suffering in Gaza, where 2.2 million souls, half of them ­children, endure unimaginable hardships.”

Dua Lipa becomes Britain’s highest-earning female singer

Fresh off claiming the crown as Britain's top-earning female singer, Dua Lipa was recently spotted basking in the winter sun in India after a triumphant year. Dua’s 2023 proved her unstoppable force, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing down. Glastonbury awaits her headline roar next year, promising another electrifying chapter in her musical reign