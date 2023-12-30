Before Travis Kelce this NFL star tried to score a date with Taylor Swift; ‘I shot my shot’

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are making waves with their blossoming romance in both Kansas and New York City. However, before the Chiefs' tight end slid into Swift's DMs, another football star tried to score a date with the pop queen. This NFL star, now a sports commentator and former professional American football quarterback, gained attention for expressing admiration for the Cruel Summer singer and dancing to her songs. Who was this mystery athlete, and did he fumble or score a touchdown with her heart? Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift(X(formerly Twitter)/@ViralThingz)

Jordan Rodgers tried to approach Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has brought her secret admirers into the limelight. After Kansas City's Travis Kelce drew attention with his post-concert date, it turns out he's not the sole NFL player rocking out to Taylor's tunes. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was spotted passionately singing and dancing along, revealing himself as a big fan.

As reported by US Weekly, Jordan Rodgers, the brother of Aaron Rodgers, shares a fondness for Taylor Swift. The sibling, who briefly played in the NFL, revealed his attempt to talk with the singer during his college years. Back when Jordan was the quarterback at Vanderbilt University, he shared that he used to leave tickets for Taylor Swift at the Commodores' home games in Nashville. However, the Blank Space singer never showed up in any of his games. As per Jordan “She lived two blocks away from the stadium.”

Jordan even stated that he was a big Swiftie way before Taylor got huge with her Eras tour. In his conversation, he said, “I was going to her concerts when she was playing in front of 200 people in the middle of nowhere, Northern California when I was in high school, I have the picture to prove it. I met her afterward — [she had her] crimped hair, first album. That’s me, I’m a Swiftie.”

The former NFL star, now married to Jojo Fletcher, went on to say that since the artist never showed up, "I shot my shot back in the day."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s next move

On the other hand, As Taylor and Travis's romance heats up, fans are on the edge of their seats, debating what's next. Will it be diamonds or touchdowns? Engagement rumors swirl, while others wait to see if she'll return to the Chiefs' field before her tour's next leg.