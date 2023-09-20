Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating! We finally have a confirmation!

Fans of Taylor swift have been wondering whether the superstar singer is dating NFL player Travis Kelce. Lately, there have been rumours about the same. Taylor Swift(REUTERS)

Travis' brother Jason Kelce weighed in on the rumours during an appearance on the DeCamara & Ritchie show on Audacy’s SportsRadio 94 WIP. Jason believes that his younger brother is surely dating Swift.

“It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about Travis’ love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business, and stay out of that world," said Jason.

“But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100 percent true,” added Jason.

Recently, The Messenger had cited a source as saying that Travis and Swift are a couple and have been meeting each other.

"Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago," the source had revealed.

Also recently, Swift was spotted in New York City, wearing a teardrop-shaped pendant set with an opal, which is believed to be the birthstone of Travis.

Interestingly, Travis had failed to give a bracelet with his phone number to Swift in July. He had disclosed the incident during an interaction on “New Heights” podcast.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Travis had shared.

“She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal, but it was an unbelievable show,” he had added.

