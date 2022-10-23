Nasa shares post on 'Blank Space,' with Taylor Swift reference, claims to be a Swiftie
A recent Instagram post by Nasa has been shared with a caption that references Taylor Swift just in time for the release of her tenth studio album, Midnights.
Taylor Swift's tenth studio album, Midnights, was released on Friday. And since then, several people and even organisations have hopped onto the bandwagon of being a Swiftie and being proud of it. Case in point is a post that was recently shared on Instagram by Nasa and went all kinds of viral. It was not only because of the space-related information that it had, but also because of a certain Easter Egg that was not so hidden after all. “Question…? Are you a Swiftie? We are too!” reads the beginning of the caption to this post. And quite obviously, this was enough to send Taylor Swift fans (known as Swifties) into a frenzy.
The post is accompanied by a lengthy caption. Part of which reads, “Our Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory telescope and several other X-ray telescopes observed one of the most extreme rotating neutron stars or pulsars – ever detected in 2016. Swift Observatory helps detect gamma-ray bursts – large gamma radiation pulses which form when a massive star collapses, creating a black hole – using optical, ultraviolet, and X-ray light.” They also added that in three bands of X-ray light, this composite image depicts the remnants of a supernova that occurred about 9,000 light-years away from Earth.
Take a look at it right here and also read the caption in its entirety:
This share has received more than 15 lakh likes since it was posted a day ago.
"I live for your captions," a person on Instagram admitted. A second added, "Nasa x Taylor Swift crossover is something I didn't know I needed." A third comment read, "On the day of Taylor Swift's new album, love it."
