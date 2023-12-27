Santa brings Cardi B and Offset together: Spotted with kids post-split fueling reunion rumor

It seems like this Holiday season, Cardi B and Offset have swapped divorce papers for gingerbread cookies, sending the internet into a frenzy of speculation. After their recent split showdown and public shading, the former power couple was spotted basking in holiday cheer together. The parents were seen spending a gala time with their kids on Christmas. Was it a simple act of co-parenting or a cryptic clue to a rekindled flame? Cardi B and Offset(Cardi B/Instagram)

Cardi B and Offset fuel reunion rumors with Christmas cozy

Taking to her Instagram on December 11, the Bongos singer, during her live session said that she is starting 2024 as a single. "The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you but I didn't know how to tell you so I changed my mind. But this has been for a minute now and I just feel like this is a sign. So, I wanna start 2024 afresh... open. I am curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I am excited."

According to a recent Pagesix sighting, the couple was seen spending the holidays with their two-year-old son Wave and five-year-old daughter Kulture. The images and videos posted on the couple's Instagram stories not only showcased the festive moments but also indicated the presence of extended family members, collectively enjoying and ushering in the Christmas spirit.

The singer then posted a picture of her daughter on the IG story and wrote “This is my daughter’s Christmas tree. Hello Kitty. The kids are obsessed with her.” The parents took turns in capturing moments of their young ones unwrapping presents and relishing the festive atmosphere. Cardi B and Offset each shared videos on their social media platforms, offering glimpses into their Christmas celebrations with the children.

Cardi B and Offset spark internet frenzy

People shared their delight at the couple's public sighting on social media as soon as the photos were made public, especially considering the dramatic events that had occurred during the first week of the month. Someone wrote, “Thought it would at least take till 2024 before Cardi ran back to Offset again, Apparently I was wrong”, while others said “lol they fooled everyone,”, “She can’t stop loving him.” “Glad they can handle co-parenting without making any scandal. Happy for their children,”