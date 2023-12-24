Cardi B spits uncensored fiery rant as fans pit her against Nicki Minaj in fashion feud; Latter replies, 'I'm still..’

Cardi B is spitting fire! A winter wonderland of fashion fury has erupted online, pitting Cardi B and Nicki Minaj against each other resulting in an explosive showdown. It looks like the WAP singer is not taking the frosty comparisons lying down. The rapper passionately addressed Nicki Minaj's fans in a rant-filled tirade, responding to accusations of copying the Barbz queen's style. This came after both artists were seen wearing similar white fur coats and sporting matching white extensions. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj(Instagram)

Also read: Nicki Minaj reacts to collaboration whispers with Taylor Swift: ‘in a heartbeat’

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Cardi B rages against comparisons to Nicki Minaj in winter-style showdown

On December 23, Cardi B shared a stunning photo of herself adorned in an ethereal white fur coat with matching white extensions. Little did she know that Nicki Minaj had also recently showcased a similar style. It took no time for the fans to start a social media war comparing the outfits of both rappers. Taking to her Instagram story on Saturday, the Bongos singer wrote “You mo–king fans and bi*** are arguing over a coat that I had on for 45 seconds … from my house to my car,” she continued by explaining that the only reason she wore that “old a**” coat was because it was made by her aunt and is one of her archival collection.

"I don't care about these individuals the way you all seem to care about me," she asserted, probably referring to Nicki Minaj. The rant didn't end there; the 31-year-old rapper continued, stating, that she don't pay attention to these individuals. “They can't dress compared to me." She further expressed, "Damn, Fu**** can't enjoy her life."

Nicki Minaj responds to winter fashion face-off with Cardi B

Minutes after, the Barbie World singer took to her Instagram to share her picture in the similar-looking fur coat and captioned the post with one of the lines from her song. She used the words to her song "Barbie Dangerous" from "Pink Friday 2" as the post's caption and said“B!***es Jackin,” she wrote. “I’m still Queenin.”

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s feud

The conflict between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj has been ongoing since Cardi's career started in 2017. The two singers have been targeting each other for almost five years now. The spark flew in May 2017 when Nicki Minaj criticized Cardi B's husband, Offset. Tensions simmered until their infamous face-off at a fashion event that September. The drama took a dark turn in 2023 with Nicki's husband landing under house arrest for threats against Offset.